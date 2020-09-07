Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization size, Vertical and Region.

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market was valued at US$ 909.57 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2120.0 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.85% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market.

The multi-touch marketing attribution software market’s major growth factors are increasing the number of marketing channels to reach end customers and growing focus of enterprises to optimize marketing spend. However, inconsistent historical data formats and constantly changing regulatory environment across the globe may hinder the growth of the multi-touch marketing attribution software adoption.

SMEs segment to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises have been mostly relying on the manual process of prospecting customers through social media, web, and other interfaces. These enterprises typically communicate through mass mailing the content to the entire set of databases and thereafter taking subsequent follow-ups.

The Telecom and IT segment are leading the market during the forecast period. Enterprises in the telecommunications and IT vertical are aiming at effectively targeting new users and decreasing the attribution rate of the current customers. They are emphasizing on implementing effective marketing campaigns to upsurge its subscriber base and so are targeting users via different online channels.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the multi-touch marketing attribution market. North America is expected to be the most encouraging region. The region has an extensive presence of key industry players offering multi-touch marketing attribution solutions, and its financial position permits it to invest primarily in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Recent development: In October 2018, Adobe acquired Marketo, one of the leading B2B marketing engagement platform suppliers. This acquisition aided Adobe to offer a combination of Adobe Experience Cloud’s analytics, personalization, and content capabilities with Marketo’s lead management, account-based marketing, and revenue attribution technology to its consumers.

Scope of Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Integration and Implementation Services

o Advisory Services

o Support and Maintenance Services

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market, By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market, By Vertical

• Retail

• Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Packaged Goods

• Computing Products and Consumer Electronics

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market

• Adobe

• SAP

• Oracle

• Merkle

• Visual IQ

• Leandata

• Neustar

• Roivenue

• Metrics

• Appsflyer

• Leadsrx

• Equifax

• Windsor.Ai

• Manthan

• Oribi

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

