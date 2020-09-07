Global Hardware as a Service Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Offering, Deployment, End-Use Industry, Enterprise Size and Region.

Global Hardware as a Service Market accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% over the forecast period, to account for nearby US$ XX Bn in 2027.

Market Definition:

Hardware as a Service (HaaS) is a bundled approach to handling IT infrastructure for visibility, control and financial advantage Roadmap Technologies is satisfied to offer HaaS, a comprehensive IT management approach for medium to large enterprises.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Hardware as a Service Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. One of the newest additions to this ongoing process of growth is Hardware as a Service. It is a new transformation in the business model that is being started to shift the maintenance responsibility from the buyer to the vendor. Growing development and penetration of online applications, cloud-based services, data storage facilities among other technologically advanced platforms and services are expected to boom demand for an expert-third party managed service providers to act as a partner and take responsibility for vital technical infrastructure and developments of the organization.

However, some certain uncertainties and challenges could hinder the global Hardware as a Service market during the forecast period. The growing threat of cybercrimes, data thefts and low levels of interoperability are major factors that could hinder the growth of the Global Hardware as a Service Market in future.

Market Trends:

The report covers all the trends playing a major role in the growth of the Hardware as a Service market over the forecast period. For instance, Hardware as a Service has the potential to help the IT and telecom industry to decrease such liability and stress as the maintenance responsibilities will be transferred to the supplier of the technology only. Such a trend is leading to various growth in the market and making the future brighter for the people.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Hardware as a Service Market size. Based on End-Use Industry, IT and Telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. HAAS is especially important to the IT and Telecommunication sector, which is often vital to stay par with modern innovations to deliver excellent customer support and to compete severely. Demand for adaptation of modern IT equipment is needed for IT and Telecommunication sectors and consequently, this is expected to result in higher demand for Hardware as a Service MSPs and turn is expected to boost the growth of the global market to a significant level.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the HaaS market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America play important roles in HaaS market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. This is because of the presence of a large number of hardware solutions and services providers, high awareness about HaaS among users, a large base of existing users. Increased underlying embryonic demand, digitization, growing investment of small and large scale enterprises in the HaaS hardware and services, technical advancements and product innovation, and upgrade of R&D are expected to drive market growth in future.

Recent Development:

In February 2019, Lenovo has launched a HaaS offering, dubbed “TruScale.” This new global program is said to add elasticity to its channel by retaining current rebate arrangements also offering an opex-driven consumption model. However, it relates only to Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyper-converged systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hardware as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hardware as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Hardware as a Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hardware as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hardware as a Service Market

Global Hardware as a Service Market, By Offering

• Hardware Model

o Platform as a Service

o Desktop/PC as a Service

o Infrastructure as a Service

o Device as a Service

• Professional Services

Global Hardware as a Service Market, By End-Use Industry

• Retail/Wholesale

• Education

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunication

• Other End-User Industries

Global Hardware as a Service Market, By Deployment

• Cloud

o Public

o Private

• On-Premise

Global Hardware as a Service Market, By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Hardware as a Service Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Hardware as a Service Market

• Custard group

• Phoenix NAP

• Dell Inc.

• Design Data Systems, Inc.

• FUSE3 Communications

• Ingram Micro

• ITque, Inc.

• Amazon.com

• MasterIT, LLC

• Managed IT Solutions

• Microsoft Corporation

• Navitas Lease Corp.

• ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Fujitsu Ltd

• Lenovo Group

