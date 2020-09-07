Global Endpoint Security Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region.

Global Endpoint Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Global Endpoint Security Market Overview:

Conventional endpoint securities solutions are have limited affect against the speedily evolving modern threats like, DDoS attacks, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), WannaCry and several others. This in turn increases the demand and adoption of emerging and advanced endpoint security solutions, with integration of machine learning competences to assist the real-time detection and justification of threats. Since a past decade, global market has witnessed the expansion of network connected equipment, such as mobile devices, smartphones, tablets and network devices, which are specific for one industry but to different sectors support their networking requirements. The endpoint security market growth is accredited to these connected devices as these have led to an increase in the number of cyber-attacks.

The report presents the analysis of Global Endpoint Security Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Endpoint Security Market Dynamics:

The rising culture of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among organizations is letting more devices in corporate networks along with the tremendous rise in network vulnerabilities. This creates the huge requirement for integrating BYOD security solutions and endpoint security solutions, like, anti-virus, mobile device security and encryption technologies to guard crucial enterprise assets. For example, many of the enterprises are intended to use mobile device security solutions, which utilized advance technologies like, machine learning to sense malwares in real-time and take necessary measures to diminish them. This trend is offering the huge growth and expected to boost the market in forecasted period.

Major growth factors of the market are the increasing endpoint attacks and breaches. In addition, to minimize the higher costs incurred due to endpoint attacks, justification of IT malware, and centrally operated protection and administration are supplement the market growth. End point security solutions offer continuous protection for mobile devices in an organization. These solutions are centrally installed and managed, with provision of easily scalable security for enterprise-wide endpoints. Several players performing in the endpoint security market are investing huge amount and focusing on introducing advanced endpoint protection solutions, identifying the potential need for strong systems to secure mobile enterprise endpoints. This is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth in the forecasted duration.

Global Endpoint Security Market Regional Analysis:

As per 2019, North America became the largest revenue generator region to the global endpoint security market. North America is expected to grow at CAGR XX% and to hold the highest revenue share of US$ XX Bn in the global endpoint security market by 2027. This region is experiencing noteworthy developments in the endpoint security industry. In addition, cumulative use of the automation technology for threat detection, increasing amount of data across different industries and rise in investments by players in real-time security solution supplementing the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period. The high growth rate in Asia Pacific can be attributed to enterprises in the region sensing opportunities in market and relating innovative technology to restrict threats on the enterprise endpoints. Moreover, the region is witnessing the rising adoption of mobile devices and connected devices that are initially vulnerable to endpoint attacks, which in turn boost the market growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Endpoint Security Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on services segment, the demand for managed services in expected to increase during the forecasted period, owing to effective management of endpoint security applications installed in cloud networks. The growing popularity of cloud computing among enterprises from diversified sectors will result into the rise in demand for managed services. Managed services is anticipated to grow at CAGR XX% during forecast period and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027.

Based on solution, the sub segment Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with CAGR XX% in the endpoint security market during 2020-2027. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for detection and justification of threats during any endpoint security breach, threat or an attack. Additional benefit of these innovative technological solutions is support in noticing and minimizing the most known and upgraded unknown threats. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Endpoint Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Endpoint Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Endpoint Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Endpoint Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Endpoint Security Market Report:

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Solutions:

• Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP)

• Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Services:

• Professional Services

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Implementation

o Support and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and IT

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail and eCommerce

• Others (Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Education)

Global Endpoint Security Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Endpoint Security Market

• Microsoft,

• CrowdStrike,

• Symantec,

• TrendMicro,

• Sophos,

• McAfee,

• Kaspersky,

• Carbon Black,

• SentinelOne,

• ESET,

• Cylance,

• Bitdefender,

• Cisco,

• FireEye,

• Panda Security,

• F-Secure,

• Palo Alto Networks,

• Check Point Software,

• Fortinet,

• Malwarebytes,

• Endgame,

• Comodo

