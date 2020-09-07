Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Solution, Deployment Model, Application and Region.

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7% during forecast period.

Market Definition:

Digital Certificate and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market is a highly combined market with A&M ruling the roost. Small key players are being taken over by big key players. Digital Encryption of critical parameters like signatures provides greater transparency and ease of use.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report focuses on digital certificates and public key infrastructure value at a global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, the global report represents digital certificates and public key infrastructure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The digital certificates in the PKI system are named X 509 certificates and bound by the knowledge of an email-id or a domain name server (DNS). Confidentiality is guaranteed by its hierarchical structure and addition of the Hash function as a primary data validation key. HTTPS is the standard encryption method in banking & E-commerce applications and B2B commerce.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is less of a nuisance in private e-mail communications with both receiver and sender required to be a part of the process. The growing knowledge about these helps among consumers is reflecting positively on the market’s growth. The future of digital certificate and public key infrastructure market also looks thriving. On the other hand, it may face challenges from the lack of awareness and technical incompetency over the upcoming future.

Market Segment:

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital certificate and public key infrastructure market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Based on solution, software segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during forecast period. Software segment gaining in capitalizing and strength on market gains remain as the largest market dominators in terms of digital certificates and public key infrastructure market share.

By application, the BFSI segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. Demand for digital certificates has been stronger in the BFSI application compared to other application areas. The scenario is expected to remain the same in the future, thanks to the rising awareness among customers about these

solutions, resulting in their increased adoption for safe and reliable transactions across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the digital certificate and public key infrastructure market, namely, AAPC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to have the largest industry share in the digital certificate and public key infrastructure market. Huge amounts of online banking transactions are carried out in North America and the growth of the E-commerce industry is also high. It also has stringent rules & regulations for data security regulations and compliances. The major public key organization players are present in the region, which makes North America region more suitable for the growth of the market.

Mergers & Acquisitions:

In recent years, major players in the digital certificates and public key infrastructure market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. In 2018, GoDaddy acquired cognate to present block chain platform in digital certificates to make the transfer wit effective authentication, control, data security, and integrity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market, by Solution

• Hardware

• Software

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market, by Deployment Model

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market, by Application

• BFSI

• Real Estate

• Education and Research

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Human Resources

• Legal

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Defense

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market

• GMO GlobalSign, Inc.

• GoDaddy Group

• Verisign, Inc.

• Gemalto N.V.

• Comodo Group, Inc.

• Signix, Inc.

• Ascertia

• Secured Signing Limited

• Docusign Inc.

• Identrust, Inc.

• Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company)

• Entrust Datacard Corporation

