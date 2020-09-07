Global Network Traffic Analyser Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Deployment Model, by Organization Size, by End-user and by Geography

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market is expected to reach US$ 2,016.6 Million by 2026 from US$ XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Network Traffic Analyser Market is segmented by component, deployment model, organization size, end user and geography. Component are splits into solution and services. Deployment mode is classified as cloud and on-premises. Organization size is sub segmented by SMEs and large enterprise. End users are divided into data centres, enterpriser, and service provider. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The key driving factor for this market include the growing necessity for in-depth visibility into the network security & the quality of service, and the rising growth of network infrastructure are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Owing technology advancements the world has moved collectively to growth of network infrastructure, another reason for this is the rapid growth in the adaption of smartphone. Restraint for Network Traffic Analyser market is that the cost of these products is high, and there is lack of awareness and skills, which makes it difficult network administrator to choose the appropriate network analyser as per the business need.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of component, services segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period, this is majorly increasing adoption of network traffic analyser solutions across enterprises, data centres, and service providers, and the rising demand for the supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations

Based on deployment model, on-premises deployment type is expected to hold the major share due to their wide adoption across industry vertical. Cloud sub-segment, due to their rising adoption is expected to grow at a rapid pace while also capturing considerable market share during the forecast period.

In terms of geographically, North America region accounted for the largest market share of revenue in global network traffic analyser market. North America is closely followed by the Asia pacific region, which is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period owing to emergence of advanced technologies, such as IoT, mobility, and cloud services in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Network Traffic Analyser Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Network Traffic Analyser Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Network Traffic Analyser Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network Traffic Analyser Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Global Network Traffic Analyser Market are

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market, by Deployment Model:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market, by End-user

• Service Providers

• Enterprises

• Data Centres

Global Network Traffic Analyser Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Network Traffic Analyser Market includes:

• CA Technologies

• SolarWinds

• Ipswitch

• Plixer

• Netscout Systems

• ManageEngine

• Commvault

• HPE

• Nokia

• Genie Networks

• Kentik

• NetFlow Auditor

