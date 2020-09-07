Photonics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type (LED and Lasers, Detectors, Sensors & Imaging Devices), by End-Use Industry, by Application and by Geography

Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 795.54 Billion by 2026 from XX billion at a CAGR of XX%.

Photonics is the science of light. It is a technology of controlling, detecting and generating photons and light waves that are particles of light. Photonics has its applications across all industries such as manufacturing industry (laser cutting and machining), consumer electronics (DVD players, remote TV control barcode scanners,), telecommunications (internet), health (medical instruments eye surgery), defense and security (remote sensing, infrared camera), and entertainment (holography, laser shows) as well. Photonics Market Considering the end-user industry segment, it is media, broadcasting and telecommunication segment that is expected to hold the largest market share. use of this segment for data storage, communication as well as data sharing purposes form a few key factors that have positively driven market demand for photonics in the media industry as well as other end-use industries.

Asia Pacific (APAC) formed the largest market for photonics in 2017 followed by North America and is further projected to grow at the highest rate during the current forecast period. China is supposed to be the largest market for photonics in APAC region by 2026 where India too is expected to grow at the fast rate. In North America, U.S. will form the major market for photonics along with other developed as well as developing economies across the globe contributing to the increase in overall demand of photonics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Research Methodology:

Some of the crucial players operating in the photonics market are as follows:

• Philips (Netherlands)

• Schott (Germany)

• Nikon Corporation (Japan)

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan)

• Hoya Corporation (Japan)

• Corning (US)

• Asahi Glass Company (Japan)

• II-VI Inc. (US)

• Ohara Inc. (Japan)

• American Elements (US)

Photonics Market, by Product Type:

• Optical Communication Systems & Components

• Consumer Electronics & Devices

• LED

• Lasers, Detectors, Sensors, & Imaging Devices

• Others

Photonics Market, by Application:

• Information & Communication Technology

• Photovoltaic

• Medical Technology & Life Sciences

• Measurement & Automated Vision

• Lighting

• Displays

• Production Technology

• Others

Photonics Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer & Business Automation

• Medical

• Safety & Defense

• Industrial Building & Construction

• Media, Broadcasting & Telecommunication

• Others

Photonics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Photonics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Photonics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Photonics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Photonics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Photonics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Photonics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Photonics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Photonics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Photonics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Photonics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Photonics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

