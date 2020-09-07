Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), by Component, by Deployment Type, by Vertical and by Region.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Virtual mobile infrastructure is a mobile centric technology developed to run on mobile operating systems (OS) or a virtual machine which is located on a remote server.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Drivers and Restrains:

Global Virtual mobile infrastructure market is mainly driven by increase in smartphone penetration market. Virtual mobile infrastructure empowers enterprises to host their mobile applications on servers and deliver personalized remote access from any device. Virtual mobile infrastructure helps to reduce hardware, and operating costs by deployment of high density virtual mobile infrastructure. Furthermore, many enterprises are emphasizing on building single application which supports all types of mobile devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure enables benefits to the enterprises which is likely to drive the market.

However, low awareness of virtual mobile infrastructure among the enterprises and cloud orchestration are major restrains in the large scale adoption of virtual mobile infrastructure platform.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis

North America is to hold largest market size in 2018 due to a high number of mobile subscribers, According to the research, unique mobile subscribers in North America exceeded 300 million, accounting for 84% of the population, by the end of 2017.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit large market size at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period owing to, strong adoption of virtual mobile infrastructure. Additionally factors such as increasing presence of Small Medium Enterprises and start-up companies across the region are propelling the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Deployment type the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is segmented into Cloud and On-premises. Cloud segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period owing to, the advantages of deploying cloud-based VMI platforms, which include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low IT-related costs.

On the basis of industry vertical, Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is segmented into banking, financial services & BFSI, information technology (IT) & telecom, retail, manufacturing, government and others such as logistics and energy & utilities.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in this market are Trend Micro (Japan), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Sierraware (US), Nubo (US), Intelligent Waves (US), Pulse Secure (US), Raytheon (US), Prescient Solutions (US), Fortinet (US), Genymobile (France), Space-O Technologies.

These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their regional presence. Growth strategies mainly used are mergers & acquisitions, as well as agreements, partnerships, expansion etc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market.

Scope of Report:

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Component

• Platforms

• Services

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Major Players:

• Trend Micro (Japan)

• Avast Software (Czech Republic)

• Sierraware (US)

• Nubo (US)

• Intelligent Waves (US)

• Pulse Secure (US)

• Raytheon (US)

• Prescient Solutions (US)

• Fortinet (US)

• Genymobile (France)

• Space-O Technologies

• JFG, Inc.

• Forcepoint

• Remotium

• Workspot

• Atlantis Computing, Inc.

