Global Remote Asset Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type,Deployment,Vertical and Region.

Global Remote Asset Management Market was valued at US$ 8.42bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 38.7bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.93 % during a forecast period.

The major drivers for the increase in demand for global remote asset management market containgrowing IoT implementation for efficient asset management and improving asset lifecycle offers a huge ROI for asset-intensive businesses and falling cost of IoT components important to a cost-effective remote asset management solution deployment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the application segment,the connected logistics and fleet management is projected to have the largest market share in 2026 and expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period in global remote asset management market. Associated logistics and fleet management is all about joiningprogressive technologies with the currenttransport and logistics infrastructure, delivering real-time online information about reminder & alerts for vehicle maintenance, driver’s animate performance and feedback, fleet/vehicle status and others. Benefit tracking, monitoring, and organization would help supply chain managers to locate, check status, fleet data, routing, scheduling, driver behavior, diagnostic, and others.

On the basis of solution segment, the predictive maintenance solution segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period in global remote asset management market. The analytical maintenance solutions are capable of accessing many data sources in real time. It aids in expecting asset failure or excellence issues which decrease the unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. Predictive maintenance is more beneficial than routine-based preventive maintenance as in the former solution, maintenance is provided when required whereas in latter solution there is an unnecessary wastage of money and time involved.

In terms of region, North America is projected to be the largest market for remote asset management owing to the presence of liberal telecommunication systems for information transfer and growing manufacture of IoT technology in the region. The presence of number of global remote asset management solution providers in North America also donates in supplementing the growth of remote asset management market in the region. The requirement for efficient operational business process at lower operating costs is projected to drive growth in the global remote asset management market.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Remote Asset Management Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Remote Asset Management Market.

Scope of Global Remote Asset Management Market

Global Remote Asset Management Market, by Solution

• Real-Time Location System

• Streaming Analytics

• Predictive Maintenance

• Surveillance and Security

• Network Bandwidth Management

• Mobile Workforce Management

• Others

Global Remote Asset Management Market, by Platform

• Device Management

• Application Management

• Connectivity Management

Global Remote Asset Management Market, by Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Remote Asset Management Market, by Application

• Building Automation

• Remote Healthcare and Wellness

• Smart Retail

• Production Monitoring

• Utilities and Smart Grids

• Connected Logistics and Fleet Management

• Connected Agriculture

• Others

Global Remote Asset Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Remote Asset Management Market

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• PTC Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machine Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Remote Asset Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Remote Asset Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Remote Asset Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Remote Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Remote Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Remote Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Remote Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Remote Asset Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Remote Asset Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Remote Asset Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Remote Asset Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

