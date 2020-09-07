North America IoT Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Type, Mode of Transportation, Application, and Geography.

North America IoT Transportation Market was valued UD$ XX Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 at CAGR of XX%.

The North America IoT Transportation Market is segmented by type, mode of transportation, application, and geography. By type, the hardware segment holds one of the largest shares for the North America IoT Transportation Market. It has been seen that the hardware components form a major part of the complete automotive industry. The hardware components are being implemented within the automotive design for working on its features and its level of services. IoT has been a welcome change for managing especially the time related constraints and has been very crucial for modifying the automotive industry as a whole.

North America IoT Transportation Market forms one of the most evolving areas for IoT growth in North America which forms a manufacturing hub for the automotive industries. The Internet of Things or IoT is primarily transforming the transportation industry. The next generation of intelligent transportation systems will optimize the movement of people and goods, improving economics, public safety, and the environment. The next wave of intelligent transportation systems are working on gathering, analysing, as well as acting upon massive volumes of data in an extremely efficient and reliable manner. It helps in addressing stringent IoT performance demands that are quick and cost-effective along with the smart transportation systems architecture or the solution components.

With the rate of production of the wireless sensors network, there is an increase in adoption of emerging technologies and mainstreaming of various smart consumer applications making IoT forming the next biggest thing. Recent trends in the technology or the application segments are expected to shape the complete future of IoT.

In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have worked on to become some of the highest contributors to the overall growth of the IoT transportation market. The technological improvements along with overall advancements in the automotive sector have been some of the key factors that have boosted the North America IoT Transportation Market.

Key players operated in market includes Garmin International, Thales Group, Tom-tom N.V., Nuance Communication, Denso Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Inc., Verizon Communications, Sierra Wireless, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Veniam, Terbine, LimeBike, Borderless.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America IoT Transportation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of North America IoT Transportation Market:

North America IoT Transportation Market by Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

North America IoT Transportation Market by Mode of Transportation:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

• Maritime

North America IoT Transportation Market by Application:

• Automotive telematics

• Reservation, toll, & ticketing systems

• Security & surveillance system

• Remote monitoring

• Others

North America IoT Transportation Market by Region:

• US

• Canada

Key players operated in North America IoT Transportation Market:

• Garmin International

• Thales Group

• Tom-tom N.V.

• Nuance Communication

• Denso Corp.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• AT&T, Inc.

• Verizon Communications

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric

• Veniam

• Terbine

• LimeBike

• Borderless.

