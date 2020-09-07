Global Workflow Automation Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Offering, Process, Operation, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.

Global Workflow Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 25.60 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.10 % during a forecast period.

The workflow automation is a serious of automated actions in business process, which is used to improve business performance.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Workflow Automation Market, Dynamics:

The global workflow automation market is expected an exponential growth because of the transformation of the workflow automation. The business sectors had gross-root level changes and embraced innovative technologies. Many organizations are focusing to adopt the workflow automation to streamline the business process. Workflow automation offers simple installation and cost efficiency that expected to boost the market growth.However, data insecurity in the workflow automation system is expected to limit the growth in the global workflow automation market.

Global Workflow Automation Market, Segment Analysis:

The software segment is expected to contribute significant share of XX% in the global workflow automation market. The high growth in the market is attributed to the rise in demand for software in structured data format in various organizations. The function of workflow automation software is based on optical character recognition, optical mark recognition. The workflow automation software is used to maintain the records of business processes, which helps to eliminate mundane business processes and reduce human intervention.

The automated solution is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the high degree of flexibility and scalability of the workflow automation solution. The segment has witnessed extensive deployment in business environments with a requirement for data processing and workflow management. The automated solutions offer large-scale deployment in data management systems, which are expected to boost the global workflow automation market growth.

The robotic process automation-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. An increase the demand for business process automation (BPA) with an integration of the artificial intelligence (AI) and software robots is expected to raise the demand for robotic process automation-based operation. The modern enterprises are requiring the robotic process automation for faster implementation, execution, and scaling. Organizations in the developed countries are focused on adopting robotic process automation solutions to deliver enhanced solutions to customers.

BFSI industry held the XX% market share in the global workflow automation market. The demand for workflow automation is increasing because of its usage for processes such as data entry for clearance and registration processes, updating systems and producing client information, gathering information from various systems.

Global Workflow Automation Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the global workflow automation market in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of the well established manufacturing sector like BFSI, telecom and IT, and travel, hospitality, and transportation industries in the developed countries like US, and Canada. Many organizations are adopting workflow automation for different functions to better manage business processes. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the end-user industries are expected to boost the growth in the global market. The several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces are expected to shape the growth in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

Global Workflow Automation Market, Competitive Analysis:

The adoption of workflow automation in numerous industries has increased the strategic partnerships between workflow automation service provider, and BPO and other service providers. For instance, Blue Prism has partnered with IBM and HCL Technologies Limited to serve the workflow automation tools for retail banking, investment banking, insurance, and telecom industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Workflow Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Workflow Automation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Workflow Automation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Workflow Automation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Workflow Automation Market

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Offering

• Software

• Services

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Process

• Automated solution

• Decision support and Management solution

• Interaction solution

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Operation

• Rule-based

• Knowledge-based

• Robotic Process Automation-based

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

• Telecom & IT

• Travel, Hospitality, & Transportation

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing & Logistics

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Energy & utilities

• Others (government and academics)

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Workflow Automation Market

• Software AG

• Xerox Corporation

• Appian

• Bizagi

• Ipsoft, Inc.

• Newgen Software Technologies Limited

• Nintex Global Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Opentext Corp.

• Tibco Software Inc.

• Uipath SRL

• Sourcecode Technology Holdings, Inc.

• Thoughtonomy Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Workflow Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Workflow Automation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Workflow Automation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Workflow Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Workflow Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Workflow Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Workflow Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Workflow Automation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Workflow Automation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Workflow Automation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Workflow Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

