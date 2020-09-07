Global Natural Language Generation Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Application, Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Geography.

Global Natural Language Generation Market was valued US$ 280.05 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Natural Language Generation Market is segmented by application, business function, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into software, services. On the basis of business function, the global natural language generation market is segmented into finance, operations, marketing and sales, human resources and legal. By deployment model, the market is classified into cloud and on premises. By organization size, the market is categorised into small and medium sized and large sized enterprise. On the basis of application, global natural language generation is divided into predictive maintenance, fraud detection and anti-money laundering, customer experience management, risk and compliance management. Geographically, digital content creation market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Propagation of big data and the related technologies, increasing demand for intelligent business processes and robust necessity with respect to recognize customers behaviour are the major driving factor for growth in the global natural language generation market.

The professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the organizations are looking for solutions along with installation, maintenance, and consulting services in the natural language generation market. The natural language generation market is anticipated to enter well into the professional services segment with the availability of cost-operative and easily deployable cloud solutions.

The customer experience management segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the Global Natural Language Generation Market .The adoption of natural language generation software and services is rapidly growing in various applications, as these software and services offers automate processes.

Asia Pacific region is gaining impetus and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in Global Natural Language Generation Market. The rising awareness can be attributed to an increase in organisations focus on improving their consumer service for driving competitive differentiation and revenue growth in this region. Major Asia Pacific economies, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are adopting the cloud based technology.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Natural Language Generation Markett including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Natural Language Generation Markett North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Natural Language Generation Markett North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Natural Language Generation Markett North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Natural Language Generation Market:

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Application

• Customer Experience Management

• Fraud Detection and Anti-money Laundering

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Performance Management

• Predictive Maintenance

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Business Function

• Finance

• Legal

• Operations

• HR

• Marketing and Sales

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Deployment Model

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Defense

Global Natural Language Generation Market, by geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Natural Language Generation Market

• Phrases

• AX Semantics

• CoGenTex

• Pharsatech

• NewsRx

• Conversica

• 2txt – Natural Language Generation GmbH

• Narrative Wave

• vPhrase

• Linguastat

• Textual Relations

• AWS

• Arria NLG

• Narrative Science

• Automated Insights

• Narrativa

• Yseop

• Retresco

• Artificial Solutions

• Amazon Polly

• Wordsmith

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Natural Language Generation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Natural Language Generation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Natural Language Generation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Natural Language Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Natural Language Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Natural Language Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Natural Language Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Natural Language Generation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Natural Language Generation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Natural Language Generation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Natural Language Generation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

