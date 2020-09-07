Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Component, Application and Region.

Global hybrid fiber coaxial market size was US$ ~10.37 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.22 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.02% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) is a term of a broadband network communication which is widely used in telecommunications industry and it based on a combination of coaxial cable and optical fiber. It is commonly employed worldwide by cable TV operators.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for telecommunication industry across the globe is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Surge in demand for higher bandwidth, cost efficiency associated with HFC cables, growing advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, rising need for video-focused data and increasing demand of fiber optic and coaxial cables to deliver video, voice telephony, telephony, data and other interactive services are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. HFC provides some benefits such as low noise, interference susceptibility and high bandwidth, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, regular troubleshooting, monitoring and maintenance issues are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Limited reliability and interference in signal in return paths could hinder the growth of market.

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, DOCSIS 3.1 segment projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. DOCSIS is stand for data over cable service interface specification which is an international telecommunications standard created by CableLabs. DOCSIS 3.1 is the newest version of DOCSIS. The DOCSIS 3.1 technology is the recent industry standard to provide high-quality internet access over hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks. Increasing consumer demand for innovative technologies, connected devices and high bandwidth based online applications are encouraging majority of service providers to deploy DOCSIS 3.1 in their HFC networks, which is expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

Continuous improvements in the DOCSIS technology such as DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 to meet the speed, latency and bandwidth requirements which are required to support real time applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other ultra-high-definition applications is further propelling the growth of market. Nowadays, internet access has become a necessity. Thanks to DOCSIS technologies as cable companies are now able to provide multi-gigabit high-speed broadband internet to meet consumer’s demands for improved network capability, this is further driving the growth of market.

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of the HFC solution and equipment providers across the region.

Surge in the development of optical networking and rising need for high bandwidth internet in data centres and cloud servers are driving the growth of market. Over 90% of US households are serviced by coaxial cable. Thus, there is huge possibility for DOCSIS technology to leverage the existing hybrid fiber coaxial infrastructure and deliver immensely enhanced network efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Technology

• DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

• DOCSIS 3.1

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Component

• CMTS/CCAP

• Fiber Optic Cable

• Amplifier

• Optical Node

• Optical Transceiver

• Splitter

• CPE

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Application

• Digital TV

• Analog TV

• Telephone Network

• Broadband

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, Key Players

• Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

• Nokia Networks

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Technicolor SA

• Corning Incorporated

• Ciena Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Infinera Corp

• Finisar Corporation

• Skyworks Solutions Inc

• ARRIS International plc

• Commscope Holding Company Inc

• PCT International Inc

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

• Vecima Networks Inc

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Technetix

• BKtel communications GmbH

• C-COR Broadband

• Comcast Corporation

• Teleste Oyj

• Vodafone Group plc

• Verizon Wireless

