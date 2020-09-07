Global Polyphthalamide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Polyphthalamide Market was valued at US$ 850.3 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1516.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Polyphthalamide market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Polyphthalamide market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This market research analysis identifies the demand for Polyphthalamide is increasing, attribute to its long range of applications in fuel lines, LED headlights, metal replacement, catheter tubes, wire casings, gas pipes, toothbrush and hairbrush bristles, sporting goods, electrical insulation, switches, pump wear rings, automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors, fuel modules, coolant pumps, bushings and bearing pads.

Polyphthalamide is high heat resistant, semi-crystalline and partially aromatic polyamide. Further, Polyphthalamide has high dimensional stability, good chemical resistance, low moisture absorption and admirable mechanical properties. Due to these admirable properties, Polyphthalamide is ideal for use in high-temperature conditions or in a chemical environment.

On the basis of the type, the glass fiber filled segment dominated the polyphthalamide market in 2017. The growth of this segment attributed to, Glass fiber reinforced polyphthalamide resin exhibits high strength and stiffness, high heat resistance over a broad temperature range, good chemical and electrical properties, and low moisture absorption, due to which it is highly accepted in end-user industries.

Based on the Application, the automotive segment dominated the global polyphthalamide market in 2017, owing to increasing demand of polyphthalamide resins for the production of automobile body-parts, such as air induction systems, cooling and heating systems, charge air hoses, resonators, etc. is expected to fuel the growth of the global polyphthalamide market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global polyphthalamide market in 2017 and it is projected to be the fastest growing market in the near future. The Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific alone accounts for more than 40% market share of the global polyphthalamide market. This growth is mainly attributed to rising demand from various end-use sectors such as electronics and electrical, industrial equipment and automotive among others.

Scope of the Global Polyphthalamide Market

Global Polyphthalamide Market, By Type

• Unfilled Polyphthalamide

• Mineral Filled Polyphthalamide

• Glass Fiber Filled Polyphthalamide

• Carbon Fiber Filled Polyphthalamide

Global Polyphthalamide Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Electronics & Electrical

• Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

• Consumer & Personal Care

Global Polyphthalamide Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Polyphthalamide Market

• EMS-Chemie Holding AG

• Du pont Ei De Nemours & Co.

• Solvay S.A.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Arkema S.A.

• Polyone Corporation

• SABIC

• Eurotec

• Propolymers Inc.

• Akro-Plastic GMBH

• BASF SE

• Nagase America Corporation

• PlastiComp Inc.

• Techmer Engineered Solutions, LLC.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Polyphthalamide Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Polyphthalamide Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Polyphthalamide Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Polyphthalamide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Polyphthalamide by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Polyphthalamide Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Polyphthalamide Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Polyphthalamide Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

