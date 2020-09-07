Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Material, Process, Application, End User and Region.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 % during a forecast period.



Expandable polystyrene (EPS) is a thermoplastic resin, which contains an expanding agent. It is used in numerous applications ranging from food packaging to electrical coatings and medical supplies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing prominence of insulation property in the building & construction sector across the globe is expected to increase the usage of high-quality polymers. Additionally, an increase in spending for improving the endurance of residential buildings and commercial complexes in extreme peripheral environmental conditions are some of the prominent factors behind the global expanded polystyrene(EPS) market. The demand for cold chain packaging in the pharmaceutical sector is increasing with the need for improving product safety and also preserving the freshness of the packaged products in the food and beverage industry during transportation. This in turn is expected to boost the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market growth.

The growing use of grey EPS is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. These types of EPS is progressively penetrating the global market. The demand for polystyrene (EPS) is increasing owing to less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS over white EPS, which is making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry. Grey EPS has a surplus elasticity, which increases sound insulation and also delivers better thermal efficiency over normal white EPS insulation.

The construction industry is expected to lead the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. EPS layer is an innovative material, which offers design and structural integrity to many construction projects and possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs. Polystyrene (EPS) is widely used in the construction industry owing to the bolted air low thermal conductivity, lightweight, mechanical resistance, low water absorption and sound resistance. These factors are expected to increase the demand for Polystyrene (EPS) in the construction industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the construction industry in the region, coupled with the widespread application of EPS in packaging. There is a positive outlook for packaging and automotive sectors in the developing countries like China and India, owing to supervisory support along with government policies, which promote investments on a domestic level. This is the primary reason behind the regional growth in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Product Type

• White Expanded Polystyrene

• Grey Expanded Polystyrene

• Black expanded Polystyrene

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Material

• Raw beads

• Expanded Beads

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Process

• Black Molding

• Shape Molding

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Application

• Insulation

• Packaging

• Foaming

• Component Manufacturing

• Chemical Intermediate

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By End User

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

• Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

• Synbra Holding BV

• Synthos S.A.

• Total S.A.

• Brødr. Sunde A/S

• Flint Hills Resources, LLC

• ACH Foam Technologies

• Alpek, S.A.B. De CV

• BASF SE

• Kaneka Corporation

• PJSC Sibur Holding

• SABIC

• DOW chemicals

• NOVA Chemicals

• Versalis S.P.A.

• Unipol Holland BV

• Ravago group

