Global Squalene Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Source Type, End-Use Industry and Region

Global Squalene Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 246.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for anti-ageing cosmetic creams, as well as the growing demand for squalene in the pharmaceutical industry, is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and growing disposable income in the emerging economies are resulting in the penetration of health supplements and cosmetics. Ingredients in squalene oil are known to improve the immune system response of an individual. Various conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, and psoriasis, may also be alleviated by the supplement. Moreover, the macrophages in its oil are promoted for their ability to help wounds heal faster.

However, governments in several countries have banned shark killing, because of which the industry faces difficulty in the availability of raw materials, which may be a hindrance to the market growth.

This report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the squalene industry. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand for the market and their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies.

Cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Cosmetics is the largest end-use industry of squalene owing to its increasing usage in skin care products manufacturing. The many beneficial properties and the natural occurrence of squalene is another factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Europe squalene market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. Owing to the strong foothold of the key cosmetics product manufacturers and high demand for premium beauty products. The demand for high-quality products from cosmetic, food supplement and pharmaceuticals end-use industries is driving the squalene market in Europe.

UAE and Brazil majorly contribute to the revenue of the squalene market, because of an increase in health consciousness among the people of LAMEA. Cosmetics industry in the economies such as Brazil and Argentina boom, which so makes way for the growth of the squalene market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Squalene Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Squalene Market.

Scope of the Global Squalene Market

Global Squalene Market, by Source Type

• Animal Source

• Vegetable Source

• Biosynthetic

Global Squalene Market, by End Use Industry

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Squalene Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Squalene Market

• Seadragon Marine Oils Limited

• Amyris

• Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

• Sophim

• Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

• Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, LDA

• Nucelis LLC

• Arista Industries

• EKIZ Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

• New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

• Rlr Squalene

• Cabomer Inc.

• Blueline Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Coastal Aquatic Proteins

• Globalab

• Squalop

• Cn Lab Nutrition

• Isho Genki International

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Squalene Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Squalene Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Squalene Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Squalene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Squalene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Squalene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Squalene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Squalene by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Squalene Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Squalene Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Squalene Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

