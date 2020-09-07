Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market-Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Product Type, End User and Region.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 4.6% CAGR during a forecast period.

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are chemical substances designed by the condensation of unsaturated acids and diols with or without diacids. The resins Product Type extremely strong structures and coatings when cross-linked with a vinyl reactive monomer. They are intended for an extensive range of thermal uses like hot water geysers and refrigerated enclosures, among others. It is used for production an extensive range of manufacturing such as automotive industries, construction, pipes, high-performance components for the marine, tanks, and sanitary ware.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global as well as regional markets for Unsaturated Polyester Resins with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Global unsaturated polyester resins market is predicted to witness growth due to trading use in Fiberglass Reinforced Building & construction (FRP) which have wide uses in the construction industry. Growing construction activities because of infrastructure expansion in developing economies of APAC and Latin America is estimated to considerably impact on UPR demand. Chemical industry development has resulted in amplified tanks & pipes usage in storage & transportation which is projected to boost further unsaturated polyester resins market growth throughout the forecast period.

UPRs are broadly used to manufacture an extensive range of products such as automotive, construction industries, high-end apparatuses for marine, composite sanitary wares due to its chemical resistance, pipes, and low contraction properties. UPRs are replacing with various metals like aluminum and steel due to, it is simple to design along with cost-effective. Rapid improvements in energy, as well as construction industries, is likely to amplify the overall demand for UPR. Also, the invention in production, which is further estimated to amplify manufacturing, resulting in the development of the market throughout the forecast period.

End-user industries like composite production and automotive are indorsing noteworthy innovations, along with high investments by the global market players, which are predicted to amplify the growth of global UPR market. Increasing marine activities along with rising FRP End User scope in construction is projected to deliver growth opportunities for the unsaturated polyester resins market. However, instability in raw material price directly shakes the end product price which is estimated to be a foremost restraint for the market. Furthermore, these resins hold low recyclability which is projected to restrict utilization in the automotive industry.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/44556

The report on Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market covers segments such as By Product Type, End User and Region. The product type segment includes Orthophthalic polyesters, Isophthalic polyesters, Dicyclopentadiene (DPCD) and others. The Isophthalic polyesters segment holds the XX% share in 2018 and is estimated to behold leading growth during the forecast period. Related to other resins, these are increasingly being chosen in the composite or fiber glass industry on account of their noticeably higher strength, remarkable flexibility, and enhanced chemical resistance. The End User segment is sub-segmented into Building & construction, Tanks & pipes, Electrical, Marine, Transport, Artificial stones and others. The Building & construction sub-segment holds XX% market share in 2018, due to amplified demand for the UPR in construction industry, which is expected to present the most promising set of growth opportunities. The outstanding resistance against corrosion, adaptable, and light in weight are the key properties which boost the demand for unsaturated polyester resins in the construction sector.

Based on regional segment, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific established XX% share of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market due to increasing construction and chemical industry in developing economies like India and China. Governments of India and China have amplified infrastructural expenditure to stimulate construction activities which are anticipated to impact positively UPR demand. Rising marine industry with increasing focus on waterways as a mode of transport and a defence front is anticipated to amplify further UPR market growth in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to account for a XX% share of the market due to growth in marine and electrical end-use industries. Demand in Europe is expected to be sluggish on account of stringent regulations relating to the use of styrene monomer in polyester resins. North America and Europe also held a XX% share of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market and these regions is likely to enlarge at an adequate pace throughout the forecast period.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time. For instance, Reichhold Industries Inc. proposed to set up an additional manufacturing unit of unsaturated composite resin at Pune, India in February 2016.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End User, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/44556

Scope of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, By Product Type

• Orthophthalic polyesters

• Isophthalic polyesters

• Dicyclopentadiene (DPCD)

• Others

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, By End User

• Building & construction

• Tanks & pipes

• Electrical

• Transport

• Artificial stones

• Others

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Ashland, Inc.

• Swancor

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Reichhold LLC

• DSM

• Royal DSM

• U-Pica Technology Group

• Tianhe

• Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd.

• AOC Resins LLC

• CCP Composites

• SABIC

• Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Lanxess AG

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Polynt Group

• UPC Technology Corp.

• Nuplex Industries Ltd.

• Scott Bader Company Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market/44556/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com