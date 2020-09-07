Global Synthetic Paper Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Raw Material, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Synthetic Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.1 % during forecast period.

Increasing product penetration in the packaging and label industry owing to its properties like exceptional printability, predictable convertibility, and a smooth surface improved production are expected to boost the market growth. Synthetic paper is a proper printing medium for indoor advertisements, posters, banners, and other kinds of photo printing. The special layer of coating on the paper makes the image more colorful and attractive along with exhibits resistance against chemicals, grease, folding, and heat. This, in turn, upsurges its application in the development of toxic-free thermoforming products for food packaging.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33382

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By raw material, BOPP segment is projected to be the largest segment of the synthetic paper market during the forecast period. BOPP is used because of heat stability, water resistance, high tensile strength, fatigue resistance, and ease of printing. The demand for the BOPP segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its use in sectors like – packaging and labeling, frozen food, business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, maps, and garments, among others.

Based on end-use industry, the paper segment of the synthetic paper market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in global demand for the printing application. Additionally, this industry is expected to witness growing demand from developed regions, such as the APAC, North America, and Europe. Synthetic papers are widely used in the printing application owing to properties, like moisture resistance, tear resistance, UV resistance, and durability.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific synthetic paper market is contributing a high share in the worldwide market, in terms of revenue, because of the extreme demand for synthetic paper and anticipated to grow with its predominance over the next 10 years. Besides, expanding interest for the target product from the region is rising from developing end-use sectors, for example, chemicals, cosmetics, and food & beverage to the improved way of life combined with increasing disposable income of the common people in the emerging economies.

Moreover, Japan is the key contributor in this region, which adds to over XX% of the overall demand for synthetic paper in the district. The expansion in the consumption of synthetic paper in packaging, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and printing industries has been seen in the APAC region attributable to consistent industrialization alongside development in the manufacturing sector in the APAC region.

In April 2017, Cosmo Films Ltd launched BOPP-based universal printable coated synthetic paper which is appropriate for the available printing technologies, which include wet & UV offset, wet & UV flexo, letterpress, thermal transfer, screen, and most of the digital toner technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Synthetic Paper Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Synthetic Paper Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33382

Scope of the Global Synthetic Paper Market

Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Application

• Label

• Printing

• Paper Bags

Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Raw Material

• BOPP

• HDPE

• Others

Global Synthetic Paper Market, By End-Use Industry

• Paper

• Packaging

• Other

Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Synthetic Paper Market

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• American Profol Inc.

• Arjobex SAS

• HOP Industries Corporation

• MDV Papier GmbH

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Relyco Sales, Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Transilwrap Company, Inc.

• Yupo Corporation.

• DuPont Tyvek

• Yupo Corporation

• PPG Industries

• HOP industries

• American Profol

• Taghleef Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Synthetic Paper Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Synthetic Paper Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Synthetic Paper Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Synthetic Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Synthetic Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Synthetic Paper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Synthetic Paper by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Synthetic Paper Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Synthetic Paper Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Synthetic Paper Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Synthetic Paper Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-synthetic-paper-market/33382/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com