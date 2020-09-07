Global Facades Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Materials, Type, Structure, Type of Systems, By Application and Region.

Global Facades Market was valued US$ 199.89 Bn and is projected to reach US$ 343.84 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.02%.

Inclination towards eco-friendly construction activities, rising per capita income in emerging economies increasing and demand for ventilated facades and metal composite facades drives the global Facades market. However, the high cost of Facades material constrains the façade market growth. Facades offers enhanced aesthetics of the building. Whereas, the introduction of novel materials such as bioclimatic facades, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, development of weather specific facades are several opportunities for the market which will fuel the growth further.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Among types, Ventilated facades are referred to as the most prominent product type during the forecast period. Among the ventilated type, curtain walls are foreseen as the fastest growing sub-segment, owing to their increasing adoption in commercial buildings. Ventilated façades are an influential tool when applied to build design, especially in bioclimatic building design.

Glass is identified as an indisputable Facade building material and is forecasted to grow at consistent CAGR throughout the forecast period. Glass materials can transmit heat to provide a warm atmosphere in regions with low temperature, as a result, are projected to gain high demand in residential applications. Aluminium being the second largest material segment are also widely used to build facades, owing to their low weight and high transparency. Aluminium and glass are highly preferred due to their durable and elastic properties hence allow designers to provide proper shape and size to facades.

Facades are widely used as a part of commercial structures owing to high development spending plan among corporates. Facades are broadly used in commercial and residential buildings for the safeguard of the interior provide a visually appealing outer architecture. The facade is extensively used in commercial buildings due to availability of high construction budget among corporates. In emerging economies, there has been a significant increase in the construction of malls, multiplexes, offices, technology parks, hotels and commercial buildings. This growth has further pushed the market for facades in the commercial sector. The high spending power of individuals and the growth of residential projects through public-private partnerships is estimated to propel the growth of the residential segment.

North America and Europe have a considerable market share in the global Facades market since, major countries in these regions such as U.S., UK, and Germany are constructing their buildings with materials which will help in achieving their energy efficiency goals. Asia Pacific region’s growth is attributed to the growing industrialization and growth of smart cities in countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, an increasing number of large construction projects which are planned by the government in this region.

Moreover, the government initiates in the development of the smart industrial sector is expected to positively impact the revenue of facade market in the region. However, the growth in the Middle East region is due to the extreme climatic conditions, which makes energy-efficient solutions mandatory.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global facades market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in the global facades market.

Scope of Global Facades Market

Global Facades Market, by Materials:

• Glass

• Metal

o Aluminum

o Copper

o Brass

o Stainless Steel

o Bronze

• Ceramic

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Stone

• Concrete

• Wood

• Others (Bio-Based and Terracotta)

Global Facades Market, by Type:

• Ventilated

• Non-Ventilated

• Other

Global Facades Market, by Structure:

• Mullion

• Truss

• Glass Fin

• Grid Shell

• Cable Net

• Cable Mullion

Global Facades Market, by End Use:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Global Facades Market, by Region:

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Enclos Corp.

• Permasteelisa North America

• Walters & Wolf

• Harmon Inc.

• SEPA

• Jinjiu Sci-Tech New Material Co., Ltd.

• Xiamen China-Nice Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd.,

• Fundermax India Pvt. Ltd

• Rockpanel Group

• EOS Facades Limited

• YKK AP Inc

• Wicona UK

