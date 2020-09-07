Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Form, by Application and by Geography

Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 267.16 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Strong demand from construction and automobiles, increasing research and technological advancements also fuel additives, medical implants, UV filters, energy storage devices, and fuel cellsis anticipated to augment the cerium oxide nanoparticle market. Growing application as a UV light sorbent, antioxidant, and spinal healing agent, and in neural damage care. Toxicity nature of nanoparticles is a major restraint of the market.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), biomedical, catalyst, energy and others are application segments of market. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are widely used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) to polish wafers during manufacturing of semiconductors. Biomedical followed the CMP segment.

Geographically, the cerium oxide nanoparticles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is dominating the market while Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in CMP and biomedical applications is augmenting growth in North America. Asia Pacific market is mainly driven by industrialization led by emerging economies like India and China.

Scope of the Report:

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, by Form:

• Dispersion

• Powder

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, by Application:

• CMP

• Biomedical

• Catalyst

• Energy

• Others

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market:

• Cerion, (US)

• American Elements (US)

• Plasmachem (Germany)

• Inframat Advanced Materials (US.)

• Nanophase Technologies (US)

• nanoMAG (India)

• NYACOL Nano Technologies (US)

• Meliorum Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. (US)

• ANP Corporation (Australia)

• Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc. (US)

• Strem Chemicals, Inc. (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

