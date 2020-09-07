Global Bio Plasticizers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and by Geography.

Global Bio Plasticizers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The key driver for the global bio plasticizers market is the awareness about the health risks of conventionally used plasticizers, such as phthalates.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The use of bio plasticizers in widely popular polymers like PVC is likely to remain a crucial driver for the global bio plasticizers market in the coming years. Polymers treated with bio plasticizers are used in a wider range of applications, including food packaging and medical products. Polymers like PVC are effectively unusable without the application of additives but are used in a wide range of applications once prepared. The stable development of safer and additional effective bio plasticizers have also increased the market for polymers like PVC, which has further driven research into polymer design.

Epoxides and glycerol esters are estimated to grow at the XX% that is highest CAGR during the analysis period, because of their extraordinary properties including non-toxic nature, high efficiency, improved heat stability, lower volatility, and others. These are employed in automotive, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, and other end uses.

Current, North America serves as the largest market for bio-plasticizers due to flourishing sectors such as medical devices, chemicals and consumer goods. Europe is estimated to be matured markets. North America and Europe account for a larger share in the market due to growth in the industrial and healthcare industry. Various efforts made by different governing authorities to promote environmentally friendly goods have led to a rise in the demand of bio-plasticizers in developed regions. The Middle East & Africa bio-plasticizers market are still at a nascent stage.

However, emerging countries such as the UAE and Brazil are expected to have a significant market share in the near future. Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) is projected to be the fastest growing market in terms of market share by value, mainly in medical, wires & cables, and packaging materials applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by solution type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the bio plasticizers market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Bio Plasticizers Market:

Global Bio Plasticizers Market, By Type

• Epoxides

• Sebacates

• Succinic Acid

• Citrates

• Glycerol Esters

• Others

Global Bio Plasticizers Market, By Application

• Flooring & Wall

• Film & Sheet Coverings

• Wires & Cables

• Coated Fabrics

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Global Bio Plasticizers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Bio Plasticizers Market

• Bioamber Inc.

• DuPont

• DOW Chemical Company

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Evonik Industries

• Lanxess AG

• Matrìca S.p.A.

• Myriant Corporation

• PolyOne Corporation

• Vertellus Holdings LLC

• Galata Chemicals

• ROQUETTE

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• OXEA GmbH

• Proviron

• Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd.

• Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Suzhou Sunbo Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd.

• Binzhou Chengli Building Materials Co., Ltd.

