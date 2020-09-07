Indian Paper & Pulp Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Raw Material, and Paper Grade.

Indian Paper & Pulp Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

India is the 15th largest paper producer in the world.India has emerged as the fastest growing market when it comes to consumption, posting 10.6% growth in per capita consumption of paper in 2017-18.

The domestic market / consumption of paper is over 16 million tons per annum (TPA), with over 2 million TPA being imported. By 2025-26, under the baseline scenario, domestic consumption is projected to rise to 23.50 million TPA.While the industry has made significant capital investments to ramp-up capacities, the gestation period is long and the economic viability of the investments are impacted significantly by availability and cost of raw materials and other inputs, and escalating imports.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The paper industry in India looks extremely positive as the demand for upstream market of paper products, like, tissue paper, tea bags, filter paper, light weight online coated paper, medical grade coated paper, etc., is growing up.

The wet strength papers, tea bag tissue, soft tissue, filter paper, insulation Kraft, extensible Kraft, decorative laminates, overlay tissue, thermal papers, digital papers, coated papers/boards and some specialties grades of paper are imported from USA, Europe, Dubai, and Singapore.

However, India exports A4 copies, wood free, MG varieties, coated duplex, and large quality of converted products like stationary items, calendars, books, magazines, children’s play books and comics grades of papers to Middle East, south eastern countries, Eastern Europe and USA.

Major issues confronting India’s pulp and paper industry are high cost of production caused by inadequate availability and high cost of raw material, power cost and concentration of mills in one particular area.

The Indian Pulp & Paper Industry has agro forestry roots and strong backward linkages with the farming community, from whom wood is sourced, which is a key raw material.Raw material expense is 45 to 50% of the revenue. Pulp is the primary raw material used for manufacturing paper, and it can be obtained through processing of wood, wastepaper and agriculture residue like bagasse and wheat straw. In early years, paper industry was majorly dependent on wood as a raw material. However, due to increasing awareness and restriction on cutting trees focus has slowly shifted to waste paper and agro residue.

Due to very low recovery rate companies who use waste paper as their raw material have to be dependent on imports. ~40% of the waste paper used domestically is imported. In terms of wood as a raw material – Indian companies have always faced scarcity of wood supply which is fulfilled by government auctions of imported wood.

Despite the fact that the Indian Paper Industry holds its importance to the national economy, it stands fragmented. Paper sector is dominated by small and medium size units, Less than half a dozen mills account for almost 90% production of newsprint in the country. There is a growing need to modernize the Indian mills, improve productivity and build new capacities.

Based on the paper grade, the industrial packaging segment dominated the market in 2017, by holdingmore than 45% of total domestic paper demand, followed by Writing & Printing Paper.This growth is attributed to factors such as increased urbanization, requirement of better quality packaging of FMCG products marketed through organized retail, and increasing preference for ready-to-eat foods.

Printing and Writing segment demand is expected to grow at the significant rate during forecast period. The demand is expected to grow on account of an anticipated pick-up from the education sector with improving literacy rates and growing enrolment as well as increasing number of schools and colleges.Improving literacy rates, rising circulation and an increasing number of newspapers and magazines is expected tosupport growth in newsprint demand.

The Indian Paper Industry accounts for about 1.6% of the world’s production of paper and paperboard. The global paper industry is highly concentrated in the China, United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Finland, Sweden & Indonesia which together accounted for more than 65% of total paper production.

Growth Drivers

• Rising income levels & growing per capita expenditure

• A larger proportion of earning population to drive consumption

• Increasing Urbanization

• Widening spread of education and increase in literacy rate

• Rising circulation and number of newspapers and magazines

Challenges

• Access to quality and cost competitive raw material

• Competition from imports

• Technology obsolescence

Scope of the Indian Paper & Pulp Market

Indian Paper & Pulp Market, by Raw Material

• Agro Residue

• Wood/ Bamboo

• Recycled fiber

Indian Paper & Pulp Market,by Paper Grade

• Newsprints & Paperboard

• Writing & Printing Paper

o Coated

o Uncoated

• Industrial Packaging (Paperboard)

Key Players operating in the Indian Paper & Pulp Market

• ABC Paper

• Abhishek Industries

• Emami Paper Mills Ltd

• Hindustan Newsprint Ltd

• Ballarpur Industries Limited

• ITC Limited- PSPD

• Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.

• The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

• JK Paper Ltd.

• The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd.

• Century Paper & Pulp

• NR Agrawal Industries Ltd.

• Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

• Triden Ltd.

