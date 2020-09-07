Global Malic Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Application, by Region.

Global Malic Acid Market was valued US$0.18 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.



Changing consumer preferences regarding food & beverages has increased the demand for a number of flavour enhancers and additives. Urbanization, the rapid growth of the food and beverages industry, huge end-use industry penetration with a presence of considerable number of producers coupled with cheap labour cost and increasing demand for food from increasing population Urbanization has also increased the demand for canned foods and takeaway foods. These factors have been driving the demand for food preservatives and are anticipated to drive the growth of the malic acid market over the forecast period.

Global Malic Acid Market is segmented by Type, by Application and by Region. Malic Acid Market by type segment is classified into L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid and DL-Malic Acid. By application segment is classified into Food & Beverages, Chemical Industry and Cosmetics Industry. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on type the DL-malic acid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX % during forecast period. DL-malic acid is expected to register the fastest growth rate owing to the growing demand for sports supplements, nutritional drinks, food, beverage and agriculture animal feed across the globe. It has the extensive range of applications and growing penetration of DL-malic acid in cosmetic and food industry is expected to facilitate the remarkable growth in the global malic market within the forecast period.

Food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Changing food preferences, urbanization and population explosion are expected to propel the demand for malic acid in food & beverages applications. This growth is attributed to rise in demand for chocolates and junk products in the globe. Moreover, use of malic acid for treating skin disease and cancer is anticipated to boost the demand of malic acid in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific Malic Acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the major market for malic acid in the world owing to various factors such as urbanization, the rapid growth of the food and beverages industry, huge end-use industry penetration in the region along with a presence of considerable number of producers coupled with cheap labour cost and increasing demand for food from increasing population. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Malic Acid market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Malic Acid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Malic Acid Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Malic Acid Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Malic Acid Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Malic Acid Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Malic Acid Market

Global Malic Acid Market By Type:

• L-Malic Acid

• D-Malic Acid

• DL-Malic Acid

Global Malic Acid Market By Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Chemical Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

Global Malic Acid Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in the Global Malic Acid Market:

• Fuso Chemicals

• Bartek

• Isegen

• Polynt

• Thirumalai Chemicals

• Yongson Chemicals

• MC Food Specialties Inc.

• Tate & Lyle

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering

• Sealong Biotechnology

• Jinhu Lile Biotechnology Industry Co.Ltd.

