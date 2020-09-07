India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type and Application.

India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 54.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 118.45 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.14 %.

Rise in water borne decease and stringent governmental regulations on polluted water discharge from different industries are driving the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in India. Increased output of the manufacturing sector, growth in the Indian manufacturing segment, and implementation of water infrastructure projects. Poor infrastructure for water and effluent treatments, poor legislation and enforcement by various agencies and no prevailing standards on the quality of water to be used restrains the market.

Coagulants and flocculants segment dominated with 40% share, were the biggest contributors to market revenues. Coagulant and flocculants market will grow at a rate of 17 %. De-foaming agents constitute about 7 % of the total market by revenue and are estimated to grow by 5 % value over the next few years. pH adjusters contribute another 5 % of the total market and are expected to grow by around 5 %.

Industrial segment dominated the India water and wastewater treatment chemicals in 2017. Most common urban source of drinking water are taps that get their supply from the local administrations. Traditional methods of purifying water are using cloth for filtering, decantation or boiling. Due to increasing awareness of potential health problems, packaged drinking water and water dispensers have become quite popular in India.

The report covers a major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market. Furthermore, Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Scope of the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Product:

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Scale Inhibitors

• Defoamers & Defoaming Agents

• pH Adjusters & Softeners

• Other

India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application:

• Industrial

• Municipal

• Other

Key Player analyzed in the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market:

• Chemtex Speciality Limited

• Sicagen

• VASU Chemicals

• Chembond Chemicals Limited

• Zeelproduct

• ION EXCHANGE

• Angel Chemicals

• Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• MAHIR TECHNOLOGIES INC

• Bonnafide Chemicals

• Ecolab

• Kemira

• Solenis

• BASF SE

• GE Water (Being Acquired by Suez)

• ChemTreat (Danaher Corp.)

