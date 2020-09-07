Bottled Water Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By Packaging and By Region.

Global Bottled Water Market was valued US$ 220.00 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn By 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea, food poisoning, and others has created a concern regarding various health problems caused by consumption of contaminated water. Health concerns, rising disposable income are boost the growth of the market. Bottled water offers assurance of purity. In addition bottled water is more portable and convenient to use as it is handy, thus supporting the market growth. Lower cost of tap water poses a restrain to market growth.

The Bottled Water Market is segmented into Product and Packaging. The products segment is further segmented into Still water, carbonated water, functional water, and flavoured water t. Still bottled water segment is dominating the Bottled Water Market throughout the forecast period. Still water comprise two third of the bottled water market.

Based on packaging, the market for bottled water is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate bottles (PET), glass bottles, and others. The demand for PET bottles is high due to light weight, ease of handling.

Asia-Pacific is accounts for one third share of the market. Asia Pacific is a fastest growing market for bottled water due to high demand, high consumption, and rapid urbanization. Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. North America is a soaked market with steady growth. Europe is the second largest market share. Other regions like Latin America, and Africa have a significant share of the bottled water market.

The key players operating in the Global Bottled Water Market are Nestlé Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., The Coca Cola Company, Danone, PepsiCo Inc., Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., Icelandic Glacial Inc., Mountain Valley Spring Company, Dasani, Niagra Bottling, Apollinaris, Aquapura, Lithia, Persa, Mai Dubai, Malvern Water, Eden Springs Ltd., and Norland International Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Bottled Water market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Bottled Water market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Bottled Water market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Bottled Water market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Bottled Water Market Report:

Global Bottled Water Market, by Product:

• Still Bottle Water

• Carbonated Bottle Water

• Flavoured Bottle Water

• Functional Bottle Water

Global Bottled Water Market, by Packaging:

• PET

• Glass

• Others

Global Bottled Water Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player Analyzed in the Global Bottled Water Market:

• DANONE

• Nestle

• Pepsi-Co.

• Group Danone

• The Coca Cola Company

• Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC

• Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

• Natural Waters of Viti Ltd.

• Icelandic Glacial Inc.

• Mountain Valley Spring Company

• Dasani.

• Niagra Bottling

• Apollinaris

• Aquapura

• Persa

• Mai Dubai

• Malvern Water

• Eden Springs Ltd.

• Norland International Inc.

• Ajegroup SA

• CG Roxane, LLC

• Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A.

• HassiaWaters International GmbH & Co. KG

