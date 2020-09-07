Global Biosolids Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Form, Application and Region.

Global Biosolids Market was valued US$ 203.35 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 311.53 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.48 % during the forecast period.

New & sustainable recycling option, replacing hazardous chemical fertilizers, stringent government emission laws, promotion by government agencies and growth in organic food industry are figured as driving factor for Biosolids market. Low rate of adoption and lack of awareness about Biosolids poses a barrier to the growth of Biosolids market. Biosolids technology advances, Biosolids solutions are sought to meet multiple objectives and emerging technologies still under development will multiply growth of a Biosolids market. Biosolids & residuals compost markets will continue with strong demand and increasing interest in soil health.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cake is the most commonly available product has attained the highest Biosolids market size and will continue this trend throughout the forecast. Cake contains 11-40% of solid content. Liquid form usually contains the highest water content of approximately 94-97% as it is directly obtained from digester without going through dewatering process.

Agricultural segment have captured the highest market share owing to increasing usage of Biosolids as crop fertilizer in the rapidly growing agricultural sector primarily in Asia Pacific. Energy requirements to meet growing demand across various applications has resulted in increased employment of the Biosolids as fuel in heat generation, thereby contributing revenue to Biosolids market.

Class B is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate and largest share in Biosolids market. Class A Biosolids are becoming more of a standard as laws are becoming stricter and there is greater flexibility in their use as a finished product.

North America is dominant in the Biosolids market while Asia Pacific is estimated to lead by 2026. The United States market for Biosolids has reached maturity and is the leading country in the world for Biosolids. Asia Pacific to experience a fastest growth for Biosolids market. The government and public support for environment-friendly technologies is one of the factors driving the Biosolids market in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Biosolids market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Biosolids market.

Scope of Global Biosolids Market

Global Biosolids Market, By Type:

• Class A

• Class A EQ (Exceptional Quality)

• Class B

Global Biosolids Market, By Form:

• Cakes

• Liquid

• Pellet

Global Biosolids Market, By Application:

• Agriculture land Application

o Fertilizer/Soil Conditioner for Human Crops Production

o Fertilizer for Animal Crop Production –Pastures

• Non-Agricultural Land Application

o Forest Crops

o Land Reclamation

o Reclaiming Mining Sites

o Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use

• Energy Recovery–Energy Production

o Heat Generation,

o Incineration and Gasification

o Oil and Cement Production

o Commercial Uses

Global Biosolids Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• Alka-Tech

• BCR Environmental

• Biocore Environmental

• Burch Biowave-Burch Hydro Inc.

• Cambi AS

• Casella Organics

• Englobe

• Entertech Environmental Inc.

• Geoenvironment Technologies LLC

• Lystek International Inc.

• Managed Organic Recycling Inc.

• Merrell Bros. Inc.

• New England Fertilizer Company

• Parker AG Services, LLC

• Parkson

• Recyc Systems Inc.

• Sylvis

• Synagro

• Terratec Environmental Ltd

• Walker Industries Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biosolids Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biosolids Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biosolids Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biosolids Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biosolids Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biosolids Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biosolids Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biosolids by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biosolids Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biosolids Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biosolids Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

