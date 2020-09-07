Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market was valued at US$ 1.32Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$2.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.98 % during a forecast period.

Major factors driving the alumina trihydrate market is increased use as a substitute product for titanium oxide pigments mostly in paper & pulp and paints & coatings industries. Another key factor that increases the growth of alumina trihydrate market are increased demand within the automotive industry of fireproof plastics and also the increased usage of alumina trihydrate for the purpose of water cleansing and treatment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the global alumina trihydrate market is expected to experience a slowdown due to the low aptness of alumina trihydrate for extreme temperature applications and increased preference for its alternatives like magnesium hydroxide. Lack of awareness regarding the advantages of alumina trihydrate for water treatment is also a major factor hindering growth.

Global alumina trihydrate market is witnessing intense opportunities owing to increase in stringent regulations by the governments of many countries for the use of flame retardants in furniture and construction activities. Additionally, major drivers in the world alumina trihydrate market include growing demand for flame retardant plastics in the automotive industry along with swelling growth of alumina trihydrate in water treatment.

Flame retardant segment based on application holds significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing regulations of flame retardant in plastics, building & construction, and other industries are energetic the market growth.

On the basis of end-user industry, the plastics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Europe. Alumina trihydrate is actually effective in flame retardant and filler applications. Alumina trihydrate is used in plastics applications and thermosets.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market share during the forecast period. With the growing demand for plastics and increasing building & construction industries in countries like China, India, and Japan, the usage of alumina trihydrate is increasing in the region. Presence of huge chemical manufacturing companies coupled with growing government support is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Alumina Trihydrate Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Alumina Trihydrate Market.

Scope of Global Alumina Trihydrate Market

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market, by Application

• Flame Retardant

• Filler

• Antacid

• Others

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market, by End-Use Industry

• Plastics

• Building & Construction

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Glass

• Rubber

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Alumina Trihydrate Market

• Albemarle Corporation

• Nabaltec AG

• Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

• Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

• Lkab Minerals AB

• SCR – Sibelco NV

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

• The R.J. Marshall Company

• Alteo

• Southern Ionics Incorporated

• Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• KC Corporation

• Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd

• Dadco Group

• Alumina Chemicals & Castables

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alumina Trihydrate Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alumina Trihydrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alumina Trihydrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alumina Trihydrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alumina Trihydrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alumina Trihydrate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

