Fumed Silica Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Fumed Silica Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.86 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Fumed silica market is mainly driven by paints & coatings industry and cost effective nature. Lack of awareness coupled with the availability of biogenic fumed silica as substitute will restrain the market in forecast. Surging demand for lubricants for industrial applications and rising demand for water based coating led by regulation enacted regarding VOC impelling the market growth.

Hydrophilic and hydrophobic are type segment of fumed silica market. Hydrophilic fumed silica segment is leading the market by type segment. Hydrophobic segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Water-repellent properties of hydrophobic fumed silica has resulted into its increased use as anti-corrosive applications.

Adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings and inks, pharmaceuticals, unsaturated polyester resin, gel batteries, lighting and others. Paints & coatings application segment dominated the market for fumed silica. This is largely driven by the increasing demand for water-based paints & coatings from the architectural and industrial applications.

Geographically, the fumed silica market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Surging use of fumed silica in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants and gel batteries applications has led Asia Pacific as leading region in a fumed silica market. Europe is predicted to register a moderate growth.

Scope of the report:

Fumed Silica Market, by Type:

• Hydrophilic

• Hydrophobic

Fumed Silica Market, by Application:

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Paints & Coatings and Inks

• Pharmaceuticals

• Gel Batteries

• Unsaturated Polyester Resin( UPR)

• Lighting

• Others

Fumed Silica Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operated in the Fumed Silica Market:

• Cabot Corporation (U.S)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

• China National Bluestar(Group) Co.,Ltd. (China)

• Applied Material Solutions, Inc. (US)

• Orisil (Ukraine)

• Cargill Inc. (US)

• Agsco Corporation. (US)

• Dongyue Group Ltd. (China)

