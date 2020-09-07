Global Diamond Coatings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Substrate, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Diamond Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.42% during forecast period.

The major drivers of the global diamond coatings market are increasing demand for diamond coated medical devices and equipment, and improvement in life cutting tools and equipment. Medical technology is a field where new methods and techniques are continually being researched for better diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases. Because of the mechanical properties along with corrosion resistance and biocompatibility this market has emerged as a growing and promising technology for biomedical applications.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Applications like optical windows, heat sinks, electrical components, wear parts and prosthetics which require strength, adaptability and long life of super abrasives are increasing the demand for diamond coated tools and equipment. Increased usage of light weight and high strength components is also a significant driver for diamond coating tools which also have an impact on the global diamond cutting market.

On the basis of the end-use industry segment, CVD diamond has a unique combination of the highest known thermal conductivity with high electrical resistivity and other properties, which make it a unique material for the new generation of high-performance electronics and computer products. Optical windows, adaptability, heat sinks, electrical components, wear parts, and prosthetics require strength, and long life of super abrasives. These application areas are fueling the demand for diamond coated tools and equipment.

Based on the substrate segment, the composites segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Global diamond coating market on composite substrates is carried out using ultra-fine diamond particles. Global diamond coating market on composite substrates has long been a standard and economical solution for extreme wear conditions in various end-use industries like automotive, electronic, mechanical, petrochemical, and others. These features increase the lifetime of diamond coated tools and equipment and minimize maintenance-related downtime because of the replacement of high wear parts. In addition, any composite part improved by diamond coating will produce a more consistent product over an extended period.

The global diamond coatings market is highly disjointed and the major players have uses various strategies like new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Because of the availability of cheap labor, and economical and accessible raw materials, there are significant foreign investments, which are also driving the market growth in the region. In addition, strengthening the economy of countries such as China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and India is attracting investments in the region. These factors are driving the APAC global diamond coatings market.

The report covers the market for global diamond coatings market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and potential of the global diamond coatings market across different technologies, end-use industries, substrates and regions. The report also includes an in-depth inexpensive analysis of key market players, along with their company recent developments, profiles, and key market strategies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global diamond coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global diamond coatings market.

Scope of the Global Diamond Coatings Market

Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Technology

• Chemical Vapor Deposition

o LPCVD

o APCVD

o PECVD

o MOCVD

o Others

• Physical Vapor Deposition

o Cathodic Arc Deposition

o Electron Beam

o Sputter Deposition

o Others

Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Substrate

• Metal

• Ceramic

• Composite

• Others

Global Diamond Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

• Electronics

• Mechanical

• Industrial

• Medical

• Automotive

• Others

Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Diamond Coatings Market

• Oerlikon Balzers

• D-Coat GmbH

• Neocoat SA

• Crystallume Corporation

• Element Six

• SP3 Diamond Technologies

• Advanced Diamond Technologies

• Blue Wave Semiconductors

• Diamond Product Solutions

• JCS Technologies PTE Ltd.

