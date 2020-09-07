India Fertilizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product and Application.

India Fertilizer Market was value US$ 4.523 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 12.12 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.11 % during the forecast period.

The Make in India initiative is encouraging the production of fertilizers within the country. Huge government subsidies, growing investments in fertilizers industry, increasing demand for food grain production, increasing demand for organic fertilizers drives the India’s fertilizer market. Unavailability of raw materials and volatile prices, environmental and health concerns towards use of chemical fertilizers and growing use of drip irrigation system hampers the market growth. Small and fragmented land-holdings, strong agricultural prices and farmer margins prerequisite for increased agricultural productivity are key challenges of the India fertilizer market.

Among nitrogenous fertilizer urea sub segment is a dominating followed by DAP. Urea is cheaper than the rest of the fertilizers is the most used fertilizer. Excessive use of urea causes the soils levels to deteriorate this would result better sales of DAP and other complex fertilizers. Demand for nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potash is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.4%, 2.2%, and 2.6% during the period.

Grains & Cereals are traditional food of India. Growth of grains & cereals is rising on account of growth in income level & working age population. India is global leader in production of pulses is also a largest producer of coarse cereals and oilseeds in the world.

The report covers the total market for India fertilizers and the impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report.

Scope of the India Fertilizer Market

India Fertilizer Market, by Product:

• Nitrogenous

o Urea

o Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

o Ammonium Nitrate

o Ammonium Sulfate

o Ammonia

o Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

• Phosphatic

o Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

o Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

o Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

o Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

• Potassic

• Others

India Fertilizer Market, by Application:

• Grains & Cereals

• Oil Seeds

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Other

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• National Fertilizers Limited

• Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Limited

• Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

• Madras Fertilizers Limited

• Steel Authority Of India Limited

• Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited

• Paradeep Phosphates Limited

• Pyrites, Phosphates & Chemicals Limited

• Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited

• Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

• Ajay Farm-Chem Private Limited

• Balaji Fertilizers Private Limited

• Deepak Fertilizer and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

• Bharat Fertilizer Industries Limited

• Coromandal Fertilizers Limited

• Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer Co. Limited

• Meerut Agro Chemicals Private Limited

• Duncans Industries Limited

• Karnataka Agro Chemicals

• Godavari Fertilizers & Chemical Limited

