Global Pest Control Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, by Pest Type, by Application, by Region

Global Pest Control Market was valued US$ 16.00 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Pest Control market is segmented by type, by pest type, by application and by region. In terms of type, Pest Control market is segmented into Chemical Control, Mechanical Control and Biological Control. Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife are the pest type of the Global Pest Control market. Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Agriculture are application segment of Pest Control market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Pest control is the management of species or pests that are considered harmful to human health. Pest control is done in a wide range of applications such as agriculture, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industries. It is beneficial to protect the crops from pests so as to increase the food production. House flies have a tendency to hoard at places close to human activities, especially at places where food waste is uncovered.

Global Pest control Market, by Region

The biological pest control segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2026. Biological control includes the beneficial action of parasites, pathogens, and predators in managing pests and avoiding pest infestation. Increase in pest population, changes in climatic conditions, and awareness among consumers pertaining to the health hazards caused by the pests is anticipated to drive the global pest control market during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of large number of service providers. Hence, easy availability of this service is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global pest control market.

Insects are expected to maintain dominance in the global pest control market during the forecast period. However, termites are anticipated to gain traction in the near future. Changes in climatic conditions is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

Agricultural pests belong to a broad spectrum of organisms, including insects, mites, ticks, mice, rats, other rodents, snails, nematodes, slugs, cestodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, viruses, and other pathogens. Agricultural crops are of substantial importance to the global economy and are vital across sectors such as animal husbandry and poultry, which feed upon fodder crops. Commercial application segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the global pest control market during the analysis period. In 2017, commercial and residential application segments collectively accounted for more than half share in the global pest control market.

Asia-Pacific has a high-growth potential for pest control. This region has emerging economies, such as China and India, which have considerable cultivable land to grow crops. The increasing awareness among the people about pest control is boosting the global market in the North America. Growing concerns about the health are towering the global market in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China.

Rentokil Initial PLC, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Syngenta AG, National Pest Control, Rollins Inc., LLC, Lindsey Pest Control, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, and Rollins, Inc., Indian Pest Control Company, Terminix International Company, L.P, Bell Laboratories Inc., Mitie Group PLC, Brunswick Pest Control Inc., Venus Pest Company, OPC Pest Control, Pesitcon, Home Paramount Pest Control, Wil-Kil Pest Solutions, ARM Holdings plc., AMD Inc., NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation are key players included in the Pest control market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Pest control Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pest control Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Pest control Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pest control Market the report investor’s guide.

