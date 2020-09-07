Global Ceramic Coatings Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Form, Type, Process, End User Industry and Region.

Global Ceramic Coatings Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during forecast.

Mounting demand for ceramic coated products in healthcare sector and rising acceptance of ceramic coatings in solar energy and wind turbine technology is driving the growth of the ceramic coatings market. Ceramic coatings the ideal choice for a broad range of applications in the mining, oil & gas industries. Furthermore, the increasing demand for plasma spray ceramic coatings in electronics industry and rise in nanotechnology ceramic coating is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, high cost of high-performance ceramic coating and huge capital requirement for development and manufacture add constrains to the growth of the global ceramic coating market.

Oxide based ceramic coating has strong application outlook in steel sector. Oxide based ceramic coating is applied on chimneys, refractory bricks, pumps, bearings and guide bars. Furthermore, it is used on anodes and cathodes solid oxide fuel cells, biomedical implants, hydraulic cylinders, and calendar rollers. Increasing demand for carbide ceramic coats in rocket exhaust cones and insulating tiles, for engine components, space shuttles and embedded into windshield glass of airplanes will stimulate industry growth.

Thermal spray segment held the largest market share in the global ceramic coating market. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) accounted for the second–largest share of the market in 2017. Ceramics applied on thermal spray are mainly used for sliding wear, dielectric strength, thermal barriers and corrosion protection. Rising demand from health care and dental industries owing to increase in wear resistant property, may enhance product life and reduce maintenance requirement.

Industrial is estimated as largest application for ceramic coatings. Ceramic coatings are designed for industrial equipment exposed to corrosive or abrasive environments and high wearing parts. Typical equipment suitable for ceramic coating includes vacuum pumps, rollers, pipe and tanks, hard wearing machinery parts, ceramic coatings can be applied directly on steel, concrete, stainless steel and aluminum, resulting in lower application costs compared to alternatives. While, automobile & transportation sector is projected to have the highest growth as major manufacturers are adopting ceramic coatings on engine components to combat corrosion.

Asia Pacific witness a surge in growth of ceramic coatings market. Rapid industrialization convoyed with development of infrastructure and better road connectivity has improved commercial road transport facilities in India, Indonesia, Thailand and China. Favorable government initiatives and investments in commercial road facilities along with swing in focus of vehicle manufacturers on enhancing the appearance of the vehicle to maintain competitive edge. Europe ceramic coatings market experiences a rapid pace of demand due to the various manufacturing industries. Increasing vehicles demand along with rise in per capita disposable income may drive regional industry growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding ceramic coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in ceramic coatings market.

Scope of the Ceramic Coatings Market

Ceramic Coatings Market, By Form:

• Single Layer

• Multi-Layer

Ceramic Coatings Market, By Type:

• Oxide

• Carbide

• Nitride

• Others

Ceramic Coatings Market, By Process:

• Thermal spray coatings

• Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Sol-gel Processing

Ceramic Coatings Market, By End User Industry:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

Ceramic Coatings Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.

• BodycotePLC

• APS Materials Inc.

• Bodycote

• Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

• DuPont

• Saint-Gobain

• Aremco

• MBI Coatings

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• 3M

• BASF SE

• Ultramet

• Bodycote PLC

• Ceramic Polymer GmbH

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

• MBI Coatings

• Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG

• Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

• Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions

• Keronite

