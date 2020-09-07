Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Resin, by Application and by Geography

Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.04 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Hybrid sealants possess best properties of silicone and polyurethane sealant, which offers excellent technical properties such as good adhesion, mechanical endurance, flexibility & elongation and high thermal resistance. Expanding automotive production & sales, growing construction sector, and rapid industrialization.

Increasing demand for air travel in developing countries is expected to raise the demand for hybrid adhesive & sealant market. Growth in demand for air travel can be attributed to the increasing disposable income coupled with affordable fares offered by various airlines. Furthermore, rising investment in the construction activities of hospitals, hotels, colleges, and universities are expected to fuel the demand for Hybrid Adhesive & Sealant Market.

Hybrid adhesives & sealants market based on resin has been segmented into MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane, epoxy-cyanoacrylate and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin holds major share of the market. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin offers exceptional bond strength to several substrates such as plastic, composite, metal, rubber and others.

Hybrid adhesives & sealants market based on application has been categorized into building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly and others. Automotive & transportation category is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the hybrid adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants from the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region including India, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Scope of the Report:

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Resin:

• MS Polymer Hybrid

• Epoxy-polyurethane

• Epoxy-cyanoacrylate

• Others

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Application:

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial Assembly

• Others

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Soudal (Belgium)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• Bostik (France)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• 3M Company (U.S.)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

• Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (U.S.)

• H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

• Kisling AG (Switzerland)

