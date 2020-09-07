Global Threat Intelligence Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Threat Intelligence Market is expected to reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Global Threat Intelligence Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing threat of data break, due to insider attacks and increased adoption among SMEs is expected to drive the Global Threat Intelligence Market growth.

Global Threat Intelligence Market based on organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as they are small in size but they supply to number of customers globally. The Global Threat Intelligence Market based on vertical is segmented into government, it and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, education and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to hold largest shares of the Global Threat Intelligence Market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Threat Intelligence Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for threat intelligence during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the rising trend of IoT and increasing internal and external threats.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Threat Intelligence Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Threat Intelligence Market

• Global Threat Intelligence Market segmentation on the basis of solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Threat Intelligence Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Threat Intelligence Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Threat Intelligence Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The Global Threat Intelligence Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Threat Intelligence Market

Global Threat Intelligence Market place is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Some of them operating in the Global Threat Intelligence Market are given underneath:

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Fireeye, Inc.

• Dell Technologies, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Logrhythm, Inc.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

• Optiv Security, Inc.

• Mcafee LLC

• Symantec Corporation

• Webroot Inc.

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• Farsight Security, Inc.

• Spamhaus Technology Ltd.

• Opendns

Key Target Audience:

• Cybersecurity vendors

• Telecom providers

• Threat Intelligence solution providers

• Information Technology (IT) security agencies

• Independent software vendors

• Value-Added Resellers

• Managed Security Service Providers

The Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the global Threat Intelligence market based on solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and geography

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Solution:

• Log Management

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

• Incident Forensics

• Risk Management

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Service:

• Managed Service

• Security intelligence feed

• Advanced threat monitoring

• Professional Service

• Training and support

• Consulting service

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Vertical:

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Others

Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Threat Intelligence Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Threat Intelligence Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Threat Intelligence Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Threat Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Threat Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Threat Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Threat Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Threat Intelligence by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Threat Intelligence Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Threat Intelligence Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Threat Intelligence Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Threat Intelligence Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-threat-intelligence-market/6924/

