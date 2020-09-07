Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, Application, Function, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion in 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of XX %. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the big data technology, digitalization of the industry and capability of the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas industry to reduce the production costs.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil and gas industry has gained major importance from last 10 years. With growing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry over the past decade for exploration of hydrocarbons needs critical processes. Artificial intelligence is used in every part of exploration procedures. Procedures like geology, geophysics, and reservoir engineering. Artificial intelligence involves various tools, which helps in transforming the data into valuable visions. Key companies are investing strongly in predictive technology to become more productive.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11417

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market is segmented by Type, Application, Function, and Geography. With the development of computer hardware & software from the past few years and rise in the number of providers who offers data-driven solutions, The Artificial Intelligence-based technology is flourished in the oil & gas industry.

North America is expected to hold majority market share during forecast years owing to Growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence technologies by oilfield operators and service providers and a strong presence of prominent Artificial Intelligence software and system suppliers, in the US and Canada, drive the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market, by Type: (Hardware, Software, Hybrid)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market, by Application: (Upstream, Downstream, Midstream)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market, by Function: (Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, Material movement, Production planning, Field services, Quality control)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain Market, by Geography: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11417

Key Players:

• IBM

• ExxonMobil

• Royal Dutch Shell

• China Petroleum and Chemical Corp

• Total S.A.

• Gazprom

• Accenture

• Google

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Intel

• Numenta

• Sentient Technologies

• Inbenta

• General Vision

• Cisco

• Fugenx Technologies

• Infosys

• Hortonworks

Some Successful Key Players:

• ExxonMobil

• Royal Dutch Shell

• China Petroleum and Chemical Corp

• Total S.A.

• Gazprom

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-oil-gas-market/11417/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com