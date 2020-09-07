Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market- Industry Analysis & Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Overview:

The main objective of Augmented Reality is to craft a system in which the user cannot guess the variance between the real world and the virtual augmentation of it. Augmented reality avails an interactive experience improving real world, instead of creating an exclusively artificial environment around the user. Currently, the Augmented Reality is getting very popular and progressively picking up acceptance over different industries due to its multi usage in entertainment, engineering design, military training, robotics, manufacturing and numerous other industries. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major platforms used by enterprises to implement Augmented Reality are mobile and wearable devices. Mobile based applications influence the various smart features manageable on cell phones, they are empowering organizations to enrich their current procedures as well as review client experience. Mobile devices that are potentially capable of Augmented Reality interface utilizes location based computing and services to provide advanced way of interaction with the user.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Dynamics:

Exponential applications of augmented reality in variety of industries, like tourism and E-commerce, is the major key factor for the growth of the global market. A popularity along with uses of in mobile augmented reality multiple sectors, key players are investing high amount in augmented reality industry.

The continuously rising usage of smartphones and tablet is likely to boost the growth of global mobile augmented reality market. Mobile devices with provision of augmented reality are becoming more powerful and less expensive. Evolving hardware potentials like mobile projection devices that let new type of Augmented Reality applications to function, generation of 3D models of real objects with the adoption of 3D cameras are encouraging to the large players to invest in the R&D of mobile augmented reality.

On the other hand, Complexities in the design of augmented reality, results in lower acceptance, which restrain the market growth and act as one of the prime challenge to the key vendors in mobile augmented reality market. Additionally, high cost of creation, technological limitation, and privacy issues and lack of awareness among the people about augmented reality technology is expected to hamper the growth of global augmented reality market.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Regional Outlook

The North America region is expected to hold the dominant position in the global market followed by Europe region and hold the share of US$ XX.XX Bn and US$ XX.XX Bn Respectively. The growth in the market can be accredited to the presence of large number of PC game developer companies in this regions. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the next position with share of XX.XX% in the mobile augmented reality market by 2027. The growing economic developments, urbanization, drastic demand for smartphones and tablets, with high adoption of advanced technologies are attributed to the growth in Asia Pacific.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for the Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market:

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, by Component

• Hardware component

• 3D Cameras

• Displays

• Sensors

• Semiconductor Components

• Software component

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, by Application

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Digital Assistants (PDA) and Game Consoles

• Smart Glasses and Wearables

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, by Vertical

• Consumer

• Commercial

• Medical

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, Key Players

• Wikitude GmbH

• Blippar

• Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P.

• Atheer, Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Augmented Pixels Inc.

• Daqri

• Apple Inc.

• Vuzix

• Catchoom Technologies

