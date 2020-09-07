Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Delivery Mode, Application, End User and, Region.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market was valued US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.9 % during forecast period.

Increasing awareness and growing focus on oral health in developed economies will augment the demand for dental practice management solutions in future. Several initiatives and awareness programs conducted by various organizations have contributed to creating high awareness to cater to the ever-increasing need for quality dental care.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing burden of dental diseases globally leads to an increase in healthcare expenditures. Therefore, rising need for implementation of cost containment measures to curtail escalating healthcare costs will boost adoption of dental practice management solutions by dentists in the upcoming few years. However, a dearth of skilled IT professional required for providing service and support to the dental practice management software retailers may limit the market growth to a certain extent.

The web-based software segment is likely to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Web-based software business segment was valued at US$ 520.6 Mn in 2018. This is attributable to increased flexibility and convenience offered by such solutions prominent to effective clinical data management and reduced costs. Similarly, web-based dashboard permits operators to assess main metrics as well as track day-to-day schedules, thus boosting the segmental market growth.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific market for dental practice management software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to increasing healthcare IT spending and the growing awareness of oral care in various economies such as India, Japan, China, and Australia. The adoption of cloud-based solutions in various healthcare settings has enthused the demand for dental practice management software.

Indian market is poised to witness considerable growth owing to a growing geriatric population suffering from oral problems, rising healthcare awareness and favorable government policies. Such as development of software management system by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) for uniform online registration of dental personnel will expand market growth.

Mergers and acquisitions for development and commercialization of products are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. In June 2018, Patterson arrived into a new joint venture with Cure Partners to form a new firm-Technology Partner Innovations, LLC-and propelled NaVetor, a new cloud-based practice management software.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Practice Management Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Dental Practice Management Software Market.

Scope of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Delivery Mode

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Application

• Patient Communication software

• Invoice/Billing software

• Payment Processing Software

• Insurance Management

• Other Applications

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By End User

• Dental Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other End Users

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

• ACE Dental Software

• Carestream Dental

• Curve Dental, Inc.

• DentiMax, LLC

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Patterson Companies, Inc

• Practice Web, Inc.

• NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC

• Web.com Group, Inc.

• Open Dental Software

• Planet DDS, Inc.

• MOGO, Inc. Companies

• MacPractic

