Global Digital Textile Printing Market- Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019 – 2026) _ By Printing Process, By Ink Type, Application, By End-User And Geography

Global Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to reach US$ 2.74 Bn in 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR XX%.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Digital textile printing is described as any inkjet-based method of printing colours onto fabric. The growing demand for sustainable printing, increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries, shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs, development of new technologies in the textile industry, reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers, and growth of the e-commerce industry are the major factors driving the global digital textile printing market. Increase in preference of consumers toward high-quality textile printing is a key factor that drives the market growth. Digital textile printing exemplifies the futuristic technologies capable of manufacturing durable inks, thus maximizing the overall efficiency.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7103

digital textile printing market is segmented into printing process, ink type, application, end-user, and region. Based on printing process, Roll to Roll printing process is expected to hold the largest market share in the global digital textile printing market. Currently, the roll to roll printing process accounts for more than two-thirds of the digital textile printing market and is majorly used in textile & decor, soft signage, and industrial applications.

In terms of application, Direct to Garment application is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global digital textile printing market. Fast moving fashion cycles, cost advantage on short-run cycles, creative designs, and quick time to market for new trends, reduced wastage, and low power consumption are some of the factors which will drive the market for direct to garment applications. The future of fashion is all about customization. Consumers choose to wear the shape, size, prints, and colours that best suit them. The fashion industry is going through an evolution regarding how it gets products from the runway during a fashion week to stores and ultimately customers’ wardrobes quicker than ever. This has led to a shift in the entire production timeline.

In terms of region, Europe region is expected to hold the largest share of the global digital textile printing market during the forecast period due to the economic recovery and increased growth in the printing industry. Digital textile printers are increasingly being deployed in Europe to meet the need for faster turnaround times, shorter runs, and more variable data printing with high quality. The use of digital textile printers in the fashion industry is another factor driving the growth of global digital textile printing market in this region.

Some of the key players in the digital textile printing market are JV Digital Printing, AM Printex, AGS Transact Technologies, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textiles, Inc., Dazian LLC., Dickson Coatings, Glen Raven, Inc., China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., and Mehler Texnologies.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7103

Scope of the Global Digital Textile Printing Market

Global Digital Textile Printing Market, by Substrate

• Cotton

• Silk

• Polyester

• Others

Global Digital Textile Printing Market, by Printing Process

• Direct To Garment (DTG)

• Dye-Sublimation

• Direct to Fabric (DTF)

Global Digital Textile Printing Market, by Application

• Textile and Decor

• Industrial

• Soft Signage

• Others

Global Digital Textile Printing Market, by End-Users

• Suppliers of digital printers

• Manufacturers of different components

• End users of printers

• Investors

• Component suppliers

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Textile Printing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Textile Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Textile Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Textile Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Textile Printing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Digital Textile Printing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-digital-textile-printing-market/7103/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com