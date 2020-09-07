SD-WAN Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems

The report titled “SD-WAN Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global SD-WAN market size was 980 million US$ and it is expected to reach 51800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 64.3% during 2019-2025.

SD-WAN is an acronym for software-defined networking in a wide area network (WAN). An SD-WAN simplifies the management and operation of a WAN by decoupling (separating) the networking hardware from its control mechanism. This concept is similar to how software-defined networking implements virtualization technology to improve data center management and operation.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global SD-WAN Market: Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems, Velocloud, Viptela, Elfiq Networks, Peplink, Versa Networks and others.

Global SD-WAN Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global SD-WAN Market on the basis of Types are:

Virtual appliance

Physical appliance

Hybrid

On the basis of Application , the Global SD-WAN Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis For SD-WAN Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global SD-WAN Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of SD-WAN Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the SD-WAN Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of SD-WAN Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of SD-WAN Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

