Global Spiral Membrane Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) By Type, By End Use, By Region.

Global Spiral Membrane Market was valued at USD 5.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rapid growing population, pollution and urbanisation have increased the demand for clean water insufficiency of pure water tends to reuse and treatment of wastewater, which assigns to the growth of advanced membrane technologies precise regulatory and sustainability authority have increased the demand for water purification and wastewater treatment are the key factor which drives spiral membrane market.

Based on polymer type spiral membrane market is segmented into polyamide, Polystyrene, and Polyether sulfone. Polyamide segment accounts for the largest share in the spiral membrane market during the forecast period due to the vast availability and cost-effectiveness of polyamide membranes with compared to other membrane materials.

Spiral membrane market based on technology type is segmented into reverse osmosis, nano filtration, ultrafiltration and micro filtration. Reverse osmosis segment accounts for the largest share of the spiral membrane market during the forecast period due to the growing use of reverse osmosis in desalination and industrial effluent. Reverse osmosis is the most advanced, cost effective, pure and safest technology, due to its lower cost, better chlorine tolerance and permeation properties it is gaining popularity

Spiral membrane market based on end use is segmented into Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology and Oil & Gas. Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to dominate the spiral membrane market during the forecast period. Global population resides in urban areas. The rapid growing population, pollution and urbanisation have increased the demand for clean water. These factors leads to the growing use of spiral membranes in the water & wastewater treatment industry.

Spiral membrane market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Asia Pacific region is with higher dominance followed by Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Spiral membrane market. Growth of the Asia Pacific can be attributed to be large. Industrial base and increased demand for spiral membrane from the water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and food & beverage industries of the region.

DowDuPont Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Hydranautics, LG Water Solutions, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Merck Group, Pentair plc, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, Lanxess Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Aquabio, Aquatech International, Axeon Water Technologies, Dowdupont, Fileder, GEA Group, Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation), Hyflux Ltd., Koch Membrane Systems, LG Water Solutions, Lanxess, Membranium, Merck Group, Microdyn-Nadir Gmbh, Pall Corporation are some of the key players operating in the spiral membrane market

