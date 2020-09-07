Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Application, By Size, By Lamination and By Region.

Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market was valued US$ 6.39 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 with a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Robust growth of food and beverages, personal care, home care, industrial and pharmaceutical industry will propel the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market growth. Shifting consumer preference towards convenient packing options coupled with improving living standards are key factors driving the Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising ready-to-eat food packaging demand due to busy schedules will support the industry size. Growth in R&D investments to innovate efficient designs and enhance utility among manufacturers will propel the packaging development. Fluctuating polymer costs due to volatile petrochemical prices are among the key factor influencing the packaging price trend. However, stringent government regulations on polymer consumptions may hamper the industry growth.

Increasing consumer health consciousness resulting in shifting focus towards fluid diet and beverages will fuel business growth. Shifting significance for decorative and stand up packages in the retail industry will propel spout liquid pouch packaging market. Technological advancement and industrial innovations particularly for infant food with superior flexibility and puncture resistance properties have enhanced the Lamination penetration. Advanced fitments such as re-sealable caps, tubes and pout valves provide convenience in food consumption. In addition, factors including ease of disposability, extended shelf life along with cost effectiveness will support the non-spout liquid pouch packaging market size.

Global spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is segmented into by application, by size, by lamination, and by region. In terms of type, the spout and non-spout liquid punch packaging market is divided into the spout, and non-spout. Based on application, the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is split into food and beverages, industrial, personal care, home care, and pharmaceutical.

Spout segment witnesses gain at high percentage in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Food and beverages accounted for more than 50% of the non-spout liquid pouch packaging market in 2018. Strong outlook in food applications including juices, dairy spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging, beverages, wine and spirits and water due to improved shelf life and protection against impurities will propel industry growth. Shifting consumer focus on hygiene maintenance coupled with rising consumption of ready-to-eat food will fuel the application.

Personal care application in spout liquid pouch packaging market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of XX% sover the forecasting period. Rising demand for anti-ageing skin cosmetics among adult and geriatric population is among key factors fostering industry growth. Moreover, the upsurge in the novel in-store shopping experience demand particularly among women will further enhance the business expansion. Growth in household care industry due to changing lifestyles and increased hygiene awareness has enhanced the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging demand.

Based on geography, the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rising flexible package demand for food and beverages industry in developing countries including China, India, Thailand and Indonesia will stimulate the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging demand. Europe spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market are followed by the Asia Pacific in terms of value. Changing demographics and income trends influencing the shift in trend towards packaged food and cosmetic spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging will drive the regional demand. Presence of notable packaging manufacturers along with innovations to improve convenience are among major factors fuelling the industry growth.

Companies with notable industry share include Sonoco, Ampac, Swiss Pac, Impak, Uflex, Tetra Pak International, Weyerhaeuser Company, and Smurfit Kappa. The manufacturers are involved in spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging innovations, mergers and acquisitions and plant expansions to gain competitive share. For instance, in October 2017, Tetra Pak International acquired Big Drum Engineering GmbH, a leading filling machines supplier for the industry. The acquisition will strengthen the company’s spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging offering for ice-cream manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market:

Global Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market, By Type:

• Spout

• Non-Spout

Global Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market, By Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Industrial

• Personal Care

• Home Care

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market, By Size:

• 100 ml

• 200 ml

• 350 ml

• 500 ml

• 750 ml

• 1000 ml

Market, By Lamination:

• Two layer

• Three Layer

• Four Layer

Market, By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in Global Spout and Non Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market:

• Sonoco

• Ampac

• Swiss Pac

• Impak

• Uflex

• Tetra Pak International

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• Smurfit Kappa

• Clondalkin Group

• Billerudkorsnas AB

• Cellpack

• Huhtamaki Oyj

