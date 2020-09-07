Global Texture Paint Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Texture Paint Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 8.70 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. New technologies and innovations in paints and emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil are expected to offer productive growth opportunities to manufacturers of texture paints in forecast. High aesthetic value of texture paints along with affordable cost is driving the texture paints market. Texture paints have certainly been distinguishable, unparalleled visual effects that can be created using texture paints offsets their high cost over regular paints.

Texture paint market based on product type has been segmented into interior and exterior. Interior texture paint segment leads the market. Enhanced standard of living, infrastructural developments and growing use of texture paints for home interior decoration is augmenting market for interior market.

Geographically, the texture paint market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR for texture paint market. Increasing demand for texture paints from residential and commercial sectors and expansion of the construction industry in China, India, and Indonesia in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Texture Paint market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Texture Paint market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Texture Paint market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Texture Paint market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report:

Texture Paint Market, by Product Type:

• Interior

• Exterior

Texture Paint Market, by application:

• Residential

• Non-residential

Texture Paint Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

• The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

• PPG Industries (US)

• Asian Paints (India)

• Hempel (Denmark)

• Kansai Paint (Japan)

• Nippon Paints (Japan)

• Axalta Coating Systems (US)

• Jotun (Norway)

• Valspar (US)

