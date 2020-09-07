India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Grade and Application

India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 6.7 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Sulfur hexafluoride has key applications in electric power transmission and distribution systems such as circuit breakers (CBs), gas insulated switchgears (GISs), and load break switches. It is produced by elemental exposure of S8 (Sulfur) to F2 (Fluorine). The India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of high demand from residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Drivers and Restrains High ultimatum for end-use applications from the semiconductor producing industry is increasing in India. This is projected to fuel the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for homes and infrastructure by reason of rapid growth in population in India has propelled the need for power utilities. This, in turn, is expected to drive the mandate for sulfur hexafluoride in the electrical transmission and distribution segment during the forecast period. Sulfur hexafluoride is a key greenhouse gas, therefore regulations have been applied in the international policy to regulate its productions.

Rising environment-related concerns and growth in the number of regulations and their stringent implementation are obstructing the usage of sulfur hexafluoride across the India. Development of sulfur hexafluoride re-use service includes regaining of used sulfur hexafluoride gas and analytical services for used sulfur hexafluoride packaging, and transport of used sulfur hexafluoride can create profitable opportunities for sulfur hexafluoride manufacturers. Sulfur hexafluoride is likely to be phase out in the near future by reasons of its high GWP value. But, a direct alternative for Sulfur hexafluoride in key applications such as medium voltage switchgears is not commercially available Henceforth, the market is projected to expand during the forecast period.

India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of grade, the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is segmented into electronic and technical. The technical grade segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to its key uses in high voltage and medium voltage circuit breakers and switchgears devices. It has applications as an etching agent in plasma processing of semiconductor manufacturing companies. Sulfur hexafluoride gas is utilized in leak finding applications and as a gaseous dielectric for circuit breakers, transformers and condensers. In terms of value and volume, the technical grade segment accounted for market share of XX % in 2017. It is a rapidly expanding segment of the market. Growth of the electricity sector to provide to ever-increasing demand for electricity across the globe drives the market. Ultra-high purity (UHP) grade sulfur hexafluoride is majorly used in the manufacturing of electronic appliances. UHP grade is the purest form of sulfur hexafluoride with no contamination, which is a prerequisite in medical sector in order to ensure the safety of patients. The Sulfur Hexafluoride Market segmented on the basis of Application into Power and Energy, Medical, Metal Manufacturing, Electronics and Others.

The report also focuses on Indian major leading industry players of the Sulfur Hexafluoride Market providing information like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, revenue and contact information. The local Key players operating the Sulfur Hexafluoride Market are Aanshus Innovative Creations, Maruti Carbonics, Audhyogik Special Gases, Verni Gas Corporation, Triveni Chemicals, Vapi and others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Sulfur Hexafluoride Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Sulfur Hexafluoride Market

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, by Grade

• Technical

• Electronic

• Other (including Metallurgical and Medical)

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, by Application

• Power & Energy

• Medical

• Metal Manufacturing

• Electronics

• Others

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Major Players

• Aanshus Innovative Creations

• Maruti Carbonics

• Audhyogik Special Gases

• Verni Gas Corporation

• Triveni Chemicals, Vapi

• Solvay

• AGC Chemicals

• Kanto Denka Kogyo Co.

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• The Linde Group

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Air Liquide

• Axcel Gases

• Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

• Concorde Specialty Gasesc

• Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd.

• Wuxi Tianzhi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

• Showa Denko

• Linde Group

• ChemChina

• Air Product

• Praxair

• Matheson Tri-Gas

