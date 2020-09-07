Global Zirconia Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Forms, by Application and by Region.

Global Zirconia Market was valued at USD 5.11 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 7.68 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Zirconia is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium. Zirconia is produced by calcining zirconium compounds, exploiting its high thermal stability. The major factors such as the consistent growth in foundries and refractories, growth of nuclear power stations in Asia-Pacific, and the accelerating usage in surface coatings. Moreover, exploration of new mine reserves is expected to influence the consumption of zirconium oxide across the end-use sectors.

Increasing utilities in numerous applications such as medical products, optical fibres and waterproofing clothing, demand as an opacifier in ceramic applications including sanitary ware, floor and wall tiles, and tableware are boosting the growth of zirconia market.

Factors such as volatility in the prices of zirconium coupled with shortage in supply are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Zirconia Market is segmented by forms by applications and by region. By applications, ceramic application market segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The construction industry uses ceramics in sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, table and ornamental ware, bricks, and pipes.

By geography, Asia Pacific region held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to the sharp rise in demand for the mineral in ceramic and foundries. In addition, exploration of new mine reserves are expected to influence the consumption of zirconium oxide across the end-use sectors. Growing demand for zirconia has led to an advancement in production technologies in the industry. Most of the demand is expected from China and India. Development of China’s ceramic tile industry is expected to increase zirconium oxide demand, as the product is used as an opacifier in ceramic applications including sanitary ware, floor and wall tiles, and tableware. Developing countries such as India, Korea and China are the major growth markets for zirconium oxide.

Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. North America accounts xx% of market share over forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for zirconia from ceramic, automotive, and electronic industries in the region.

Report covers recent development and company profiles of major key players. Some of the major players operating in this market are DuPont de Nemours and Company, Alkane Resources, Astron Advanced Materials, Allegheny Technologies, Astron, Australian Zircon NL, Astron Advanced Materials, Exxaro Resources Ltd, Bemax Resources Limited, Richards Bay Minerals and Wah Chang are major players operating in the global zirconia market. By using various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition, strategic alliances, patent, new product launches, expansion, diversification etc. these players are increasing their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Zirconia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Zirconia Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Zirconia Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Zirconia Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Zirconia Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Zirconia Market

Global Zirconia Market, by Forms

• Crystal

• Powder

Global Zirconia Market, By Application:

• Ceramics

• Refractories

• Zircon Chemicals

• Foundry Sand

• Others

Global Zirconia Market, By Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players analysed in Global Zirconia Market:

• Zircomet

• Saint-Gobain ZirPro

• H.C. Starck GmbH

• American Elements

• Tronox Limited

• E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Alkane Resources

• Astron Advanced Materials

• Allegheny Technologies

• Astron

• Australian Zircon NL

• Exxaro Resources Ltd

• Bemax Resources Limited

• Luxfer Group

• Rio Tinto Plc

• Foskor Ltd.

• Iluka Resources Limited

• Namakwa Sands Ltd.

• Neo Material Technologies Inc.

• Richards Bay Minerals and Wah Chang

