India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027): By Application and Industry.

India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market (MEK) reached a value of US$ XX Mn in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during forecast period reaching a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027. Methyl-ethyl-ketone (MEK) is a colorless and a harsh smelling carbon-based compound. It is commonly known as butanone. MEK characterized by outstanding chemical assets including low boiling point, high viscosity, high solvency, and high evaporation rate because of which it is used as a solvent across various applications.

Methyl ethyl ketone is also used in personal care and pharmaceutical industries were in the manufacturing of anesthetics, antiseptics, drugs, and lotions. So, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry on account of growing healthcare expenditure in India is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Regulatory bodies in India, have executed stringent regulations on MEK manufacturers with respects to the product’s toxicity levels. This is expected to restrain market growth in the upcoming future.

In India, the government’s investment target of US$ XX.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters; this is projected to boost commercial construction in the country. The changeable cost of crude oil and its downstream derivatives can also directly impact market profitability, as most of the normally used solvents including MEK are downstream results of crude oil. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the MEK market.

The report covers the segments such as application and industry. Paints & coatings emerged as the leading application segment and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.4% from 2020-2027. Growing spending on construction activities with the rapid growth of the automobile industry in emerging markets of India has resulted in a high demand for paints & coatings. Paints & coatings contain waterborne, specialty, powder, and solvent-borne coatings. High demand for powder coatings in automobiles and electronics industries has considerably enhanced the product consumption in this application segment.

By Industry, the construction segment held the largest MEK market share of XX.3% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.5% to reach US$ XX million by 2027. Growing constructional spending in India, coupled with growing customer inclination toward supreme quality paints and coatings is rising the product demand in India. Because of some of the attributing features of the product like strong solvency, high evaporation rate, and low viscosity, the application landscape of the MEK industry encompasses the healthcare industry as well.

The report also focuses on Indian major leading industry players of India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market providing information such as company profiles, revenue, product and specification, capacity, production, cost, and contact information. ExxonMobil Chemical is one of the largest chemical companies for MEK. The company holds leadership positions in some of the largest-volume and highest-growth commodity chemical products.

In recent years, major players in the India methyl ethyl ketone market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd is also the leading company in India for MEK. The product that Prasol Manufactures are prevalent in many sectors such as paint and coatings, lubricants, thinners, pharmaceutical, etc. The Company’s goal to reach spans 40 Countries along with local presence pan India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market

India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market, By Application

• Solvent

• Resin

• Printing Ink

• Adhesive

• Others

India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market, By Industry

• Paints & Coatings

• Rubber

• Construction

• Packaging & Publishing

• Others

India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in India Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market

• Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd

• Shell Chemicals

• Exxonmobil Co India Private Limited

• Norac

• NOREX FLAVOURS PRIVATE LIMITED

• AkzoNobel

• YOG INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.

• Tasco Chemical

• B. Pankajkumar & Co.

• Osho Chem

• Globe Indya Chemie

• Amber Chemicals

• Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd.

• Yingde Power Chemical

