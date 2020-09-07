Global Wearable Material Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Wearable Material Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.00 % during a forecast period.

Wearable technology is no longer the wave of the future. It’s the wave of the present–and flexible materials are playing an incredible role in the wearable technology industry. From smart watches that can pick up phone calls and texts and run apps to fitness or emotional wellness devices that are designed to track overall health, wearable devices can accomplish incredible things, especially thanks to the role of flexible materials in their use. Current advances in wearable technology have made flexible materials increasingly important. Flexible materials are used to create the batteries, sensors, and other electronic Type that make up wearable devices, making it easier than ever for many users to keep their devices on them 24/7.

Based on type, the silicone segment is expected to contribute major market share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Silicone is considered biocompatible and can be used in a broad array of skin care applications, including peel and stick technology for wearable skin applications and biomedical grade silicone for wearable medical devices.

In terms of application, the consumer electronics segment accounts for highest share in terms of share in the global market. The growth in this segment is driven by increased use by fitness and wellness trackers. Flexible electronics offers conformable, adaptable, and immersive wearable devices. Recent advancements in ﬂexible and stretchable electronics enabled by advanced materials provides viable solutions to bio-integrated wearable electronics.

The Asia-Pacific market accounted major share in the global wearable material market in 2017. The growing electronics industry coupled with rapid rise in disposable income in the region is driving the wearable materials market in the region. China is the largest market for wearable materials in the region and is expected to keep the growth momentum in forecast period.

The report covers a global and regional level estimation and analysis for the wearable material market. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. The wearable material market report covers an in-depth study of global and regional market and market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application, type, and regional segments are bench-marked based on their growth rate, general attractiveness, and market size.

Key players operating in the global wearable material market are BASF, Dow DuPont, Wacker Chemie, DSM, Arkema, Eastman Corporation, Shin-Etsu, Elkem, Momentive performance materials and Seiko Epson and Lubrizol.

Scope of Global Wearable Material Market:

Global Wearable Material Market, by Type:

• Silicones

• Polyurethanes

• Fluoroelastomers

Global Wearable Material Market, by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Industrial

Global Wearable Material Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Wearable Material Market:

• BASF

• Dow DuPont

• Wacker Chemie

• DSM

• Arkema

• Eastman Corporation

• Shin-Etsu

• Elkem

• Momentive performance materials

• Seiko Epson

• Lubrizol.

