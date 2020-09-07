Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By Application and By Region.

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market was valued at US$ 4.75 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Vacuum insulated glass is used in many applications for example windows, doors, roof lights, roof glazing, and glass façade. Vacuum isolated glass windows are used in buildings, as the glass avoids conduction and convection.

Vacuum insulated glass saves energy, reduces pollution and improves the comfort inside the building. High demand for soundproof laboratories equipped with vacuum insulated glass is the key driver of vacuum insulated glass market. Low thermal transmittance U-value, low solar energy transmittance, low shading coefficient, high sound reduction are some of exceptional properties. Vacuum insulated glass enhances a window’s thermal insulation up to three times resulting in the reduction of energy consumption of up to 75% compared to a single glazed unit.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Based on product, Dual glaze Vacuum insulated glass is leading the market. Triple glazed windows are 50% thicker, 50% heavier, and 50% more expensive to make than dual glaze. Triple glazing is widely used in cold climate countries like Sweden and Norway.

Building & construction segment is subdivided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market and is set to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. Demand for vacuum insulated glass is lesser in the commercial segment than that in the residential buildings, however, is rising in industries due to its natural light purposes and noise repelling properties. Strict regulations enacted by the government on carbon emissions is likely to propel the vacuum insulated glass market for building & construction.

North America and Europe hold a prominent share in the vacuum insulated glass market owing to the presence of well-established buildings in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the significant increase in construction and building activities in developing countries such as China and India. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape section in the vacuum insulated glass market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the vacuum insulated glass market. In Feb 2018, AGC Inc. decided to increase the sales price of architectural glass related products in Japan. The scheduled price upsurges are roughly 10% to 15% for flat glass products, 10% for mirror products, and 10% for architectural applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Report:

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, By Product Type:

• Dual Glaze

• Triple Glaze

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, By Application Type:

• Buildings and Construction

• Vehicle and machinery

• Electric Appliance

• Others

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, By Region Type:

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

Key Player Analysed In The Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market:

• AGC Inc.

• Vishvesh Glasses Private Limited

• Panasonic Corporation

• LandGlass Technologies Co., Ltd

• V-Glass LLC

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd

• Guardian Glass

• QINHUANGDAO YIWO GLASS CO., LTD

• ICESUN VACUUM GLASS Ltd

• T&I Sealed Units Limited

• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp

• BuildingGreen, Inc.

• Pilkington

• Fraunhofer ISE

• AAMA

• EnOB

• Guardian

• WINSMART

• IGE Glass Technologies, Inc.

