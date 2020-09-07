India Bio plastics Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product and by Application.

India Bio plastics Market to grow at 28.4 % CAGR during the forecast.

India Bio Plastics Market Dynamics: Increasing eco-awareness among consumers, mandates & regulations, corporates becoming more focused on sustainability, technology stabilization and cost reduction are factors driving the India bio-plastics market. Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) and bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are non-biodegradable plastics and are the main drivers of non-biodegradable growth. Production revenue of biodegradable plastics, such as polylactic acid or polylactide (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and starch blends is growing steady rate. Increasing application of polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate in packaging is propelling the non-biodegradable plastic. Substitute and lack of awareness are restraining the market growth. High cost than conventional plastics and evolving upstream technology poses a challenge to the market. The India Bio Plastics Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the ereport, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional and state level for the India Bio Plastics Market.

India Bio Plastics Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. India Bio Plastics Market is segmented by product and by application. Based on product, India bio-plastics market is sub segmented into biodegradable plastic and non-biodegradable plastic. Rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textile, agriculture & horticulture, consumer good, automotive, electronic, building & construction and others are application segments of India bio-plastics market. Packaging segment is expected to account for almost 60 % of the overall market share to become the dominant in the India bio-plastics market. Bio-plastics are extensively used in the manufacturing of bottles, loose-fill, cups, pots, blows, flexible films, and other products. Rigid and flexible packaging is two most common types of bio-plastics packaging. Packaging finished product from bio-plastics are used in the packing fresh food, dry snacks, candy, bakery goods, juice bottles, and meat trays as well as coatings for beverage cups, films, and card stock. Jammu & Kashmir is the first state in India to have built a dedicated bio-plastic product manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of about 960 metric tons per annum.

J&K Agro Industries Ltd has started its joint venture with Earthsoul India to launch the country’s first integrated biopolymer facility that can manufacture 100% bio-degradable and compostable products. Envigreen, Ecolife, Plastobags, Earthsoul India and Truegreen are major players operating in the India’s bioplastic market.

India Bio Plastics Market: Competition Landscape

The India Bio Plastics Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the India Bio Plastics Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to India Bio Plastics Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the India Bio Plastics Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Bio Plastics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Bio Plastics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Bio Plastics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Bio Plastics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Bio plastics Market

India Bio plastics Market by Product:

• Biodegradable bioplastics

o Polyester

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

o Starch Blends

o Others (Cellulose Esters and others)

• Non-Biodegradable Bio-plastics

o Bio-PE (polyethylene)

o Bio-PET (polythene terephthalate)

o Bio-PA (polyamide)

o Others

India Bio plastics Market by Application:

• Packaging

• Textile

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Consumer Good

• Automotive, Electronic

• Building & Construction

• Others

Key players analysed in India Bio plastics Market:

• Envigreen

• Ecolife

• Plastobags

• Earthsoul India

• Truegreen

