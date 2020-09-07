India Chlorine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Form and Application

India Chlorine market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Flourishing chlor-alkali industry, growing use of organic products for synthesis of complex and derived chemicals in the food, agriculture and other end-user industries drives the India chlorine market. The growing manufacturing base of allied industries using chlorine and commissioning of various green field and brownfield expansion projects further fuels the demand for chlorine during the forecast period. Moreover, chlorine finds its applications in numerous end-use industries like PVC industries, water treatment and pulp & paper manufacturing. Price instability owing to uneven demand and supply pose a challenge to key industry participants.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Liquid chlorine held a 95% share of the India chlorine market. Growth in demand for liquid chlorine from the organic compound industry, rise in application of vinyl products from the PVC industries and increasing use of hydrochloric acid for ethylene dichloride manufacturing are estimated to support India’s liquid chlorine market during the forecast period.

HCl segment accounted for a 20% share followed by CPW and organic with 18 % and 14 % share in India chlorine market. Whereas vinyl segment is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR. Hydrochloric acid is used in the production of batteries, photoflash bulbs and fireworks. Also, HCl used to process sugar and make gelatin. While chlorinated paraffin is used as flame retardants and plasticizers. Chlorinated paraffin functions as an additive in metal working fluids, sealants, paints and coatings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding India chlorine market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in India chlorine market.

Scope of the India Chlorine Market

India Chlorine Market, by Form:

• Liquid

• Solid

India Chlorine Market, by Chlorine

• EDC/PVC

• Organic chemicals

• Inorganic chemicals

• Isocyanates

• HCl

• Chlorinated intermediates

• Propylene oxide

• Paper & Pulp Industry

• Pharmaceutical

• Pesticides

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Gujrat Alkali and Chemicals Limited

• Grasim Industries Limited

• DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited

• Meghmani Organics Limited

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Nirma Limited

