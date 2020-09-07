India Pigment Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Product and by End Use Industry.

India Pigment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.95 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period. India’s pigments market has transformed from being import-dependent to an export-driven. With the growth of the construction and automobile sector, the demand for paints and coatings is been increasing rapidly thereby India’s pigment market. Rehabilitation and maintenance of infrastructure to protect from an environment, coupled with inspiring modern architects further fuel India’s pigment market. Growing environmental concerns and increasing sensitivity towards performance standards have greatly contributed to increased innovations in the field of pigments.

Organic Pigments include azo pigments, phthalocyanine, and hpp while inorganic pigments include titanium oxide, iron oxide, chrome oxide, and others. The reason why inorganic pigments are so much in demand is that they are made from sulfides and oxides and also have essential mineral compounds. Inorganic pigment help in keeping the color stability perfect in every stage. Inorganic pigment offers enhanced durability, ability to withstand external elements, no abrasion and much cheaper compared to other pigments.

Paints & coatings are the major end-user industry in the pigment market. Paints & coatings end-use industry grabs a major share of the market and is estimated to be the fastest-growing. Architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in production. Rising construction and infrastructure activities in India act as the major driver for the pigment market in India.

India pigments market was witnessed to be highly fragmented with the presence of manufacturers, out of which only a few manufacturers establish the organized sector whereas, the remaining make up the unorganized sector. Some of the key companies profiled in the report contain Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals, Clariant Chemicals, Asahi Songwon, Aksharchem Ltd, Kiri Industries, Poddar Pigments, Kesar Petroproducts, Mazda Colors, Mallak Pigments, Pidilite, Colourtex Industries, Phthalo Colors & Chemicals, Lona Industries, Gharda Chemicals, and Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

The leading players in the pigments segment were observed as Sudarshan Chemicals, Meghmani Organics, and Clariant’s India, thus collectively accounting for the high share of the overall pigments market in India in the year 2018.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Pigment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Pigment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Pigment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Pigment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Pigment Market:

India Pigment Market, by Product:

• Organic Pigment

• Inorganic Pigment

India Pigment Market, by End User:

• Paints & Coating

• Textile

• Printing Ink

• Plastic

• Others

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Aksharchem Ltd

• Asahi Songwon

• Clariant Chemicals

• Colourtex Industries

• Gharda Chemicals

• Kesar Petroproducts

• kiri Industries

• Lona Industries

• Mallak Pigments

• Mazda Colors

• Meghmani Organics

• Phthalo Colors & Chemicals

• Pidilite

• Poddar Pigments

• Sudarshan Chemicals

• Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd

