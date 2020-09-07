India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Type, Application, Applications and Region.

India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 8.1% during a forecast period.

Absorbent Glass Mat is an innovative lead-acid battery that gives better power, also match electrical need of the automobile’s applications. AGM batteries are incredibly resistant to vibration, fixed, non- spillable and maintenance free. AGM offers better cycling execution, negligible gassing and acid spillage when compared with orthodox lead- acid batteries. In AGM batteries, an absorbent glass mats maintains the distance between positive and negative plates, which holds the sulfuric acid and keeps it from flowing freely inside the battery. The plates are tightly packed into every cell and held under pressure in the plastic case. The internal compression restricts the shedding of plate material caused by cycling and are considers to have significant life compared to other batteries.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of Indian market considering all states and their political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal background, which helps to gain knowledge about Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain states.

Developing accentuation on expanding the eco-friendly vehicles, combined with consideration of laws on regular vehicles have prompted an expanded interest for battery-controlled vehicles. This goes about as an open door for the makers of absorbed glass mat separator batteries to build their generation base for assembling bigger volumes of batteries. Therefore, Indian market is anticipated to witness significant growth throughout forecast period due to the manufacturers are fortifying their product facilities via; producing the maintenance-free and non-spillable batteries. Challenging regulations of Indian government affecting to fuel consumption and carbon emissions, which are responsible for electric vehicles market growth. Also, upsurge in manufacturing of electrical vehicle and extensive use of AGM separator batteries in electric vehicles, are expected to drive the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in throughout forecasted period. On the other hand, the high cost of AGM separator batteries and their distribution process is anticipated to hinder overall market growth. Also presence of alternates, such as nickel-cadmium-based batteries and lithium-ion batteries, restrain the growth of India AGM Separator Battery market during forecasted period.

In AGM Separator Batteries market report, the Type segment comprises Deep Cycle and Standby. The Deep Cycle sub-segment held a leading shares, providing features like lowered water loss, low maintenance, and higher abuse tolerance in traction for e.g., golf cart batteries. The Application segment is comprises Automotive, UPS, Telecommunications and Others. The Automotive sub-segment is expected to hold XX% significant share considering current market.

Based on regional segment, the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market is sub-segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. In terms of profits, North India recognized a noticeable share of the AGM Separator Batteries market due to the stringent environmental pollution norms for conventional vehicles. The Indian market is projected to surge at a rapid pace in East India, West India and South India at XX% share, owing to knowledge based on current business and affaires.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market

India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market, By Type

• Deep Cycle

• Standby

India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market, By Application

• Automotive

• UPS

• Telecommunications

• Others

India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market, By Region

• North India

• South India

• East India

• West India

Key players operating in the India Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market

• Hi- Tech Battery Separator

• AGM Battery Separator

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• NINGBO BAIHENG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

• FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

• Fengxin Industrial Co. Ltd.

• ShanDong Renfeng Special Materials Co. Ltd.

• B&F Technology Limited

• Hollingsworth & Vose

• Hokuetsu Corporation

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Hollingsworth & Vose

